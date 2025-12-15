Mary 90 My Very Best Recipes from BBC Books

To celebrate her 90 birthday, Britain’s best-loved cook, Dame Mary Berry has brought out a brilliant new BBC Book. The book covers her career-spanning collection of iconic, fuss-free recipes for every occasion, plus there are lots of stories from Mary along with some cherished family photographs. The photography in this book is brilliant and looking at these lovely images gives me something to aim for when I try any of Mary’s recipes. Mary gives us her classic recipes that she has perfected over a lifetime of cooking, but there are also quite a few new recipes too. From sumptuous dishes like Chicken Normade, a freezer-friendly Mac and Cheese and a choice of three wonderful lasagnes, one of my favourites being Lasagne al Forno with Spinach then onto irresistible desserts like Crème Caramel, Chocolate Baileys Mousse and Raspberry Soufflé and of course her classic bakes, including Mary’s Best Brownies and Lemon Drizzle Cake which are tray bakes and freeze well.

The Mary 90 collection features a wonderful mix of Mary’s new recipes and her beloved classics that every home cook will enjoy trying out in their own kitchen. Mary says, and I have to agree with her, that trying recipes from this latest book gives me the feeling that Mary was there, actually in my kitchen, watching and guiding me through the recipe, she’s such a great teacher! Her recipes are crystal clear and she ensures that she includes everything when she writes a recipe and thoughtfully includes tips as to what to do should anything go wrong!

This would make a super Christmas gift.

Price: £14 was £28/Hardback | ISBN: 9781785949661 | Visit:amazon.co.uk

More about Mary:

Dame Mary Berry is the nation’s favourite cook and author of more than 80 books, including the bestselling Mary Berry Cooks , Cook and Share , Mary Berry’s Simple Comforts , Mary Berry’s Absolute Favourites , Mary Berry At Home , Mary Berry’s Baking Bible , Mary Makes It Easy and most recently Mary’s Foolproof Dinners. She was the much-loved judge on the BBC’s The Great British Bake Off. Cordon Bleu trained in Paris, Mary began her career as a magazine cookery editor before publishing her first cookbook in 1966.In 2009, Mary was awarded the highly coveted Guild of Food Writers Lifetime Achievement Award and in 2012, she was made a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List. In 2020, Mary received the honour of Damehood in the Queen’s birthday honours.