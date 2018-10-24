Mainetti Wrexham reaps benefits of apprenticeship programme

Mainetti launched an Apprenticeship Programme five years ago which has improved productivity, workforce engagement and staff retention, which has a multi-national workforce of more than 200 with the help of the Cambrian Training Company.

Wrexham-based Mainetti reuses, recycles and redistributes garment hangers for major retailers, handling around one million hangers a day.

The company pioneered hanger recycling on behalf of its customers in the 1960s and has managed reuse programmes since the mid ‘80s, becoming the global leader in the field.

Now Mainetti has been shortlisted for this year’s Apprenticeship Awards Cymru. The company will be competing to become Medium Employer of the Year at the prestigious awards ceremony at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport on November 9.

The annual awards are designed to showcase and celebrate the outstanding achievements of learners, employers, tutors and assessors who have excelled in contributing to the development of the Welsh Government’s Traineeships and Apprenticeship Programmes.

Jointly organised by the Welsh Government and the National Training Federation for Wales (NTfW), the coveted awards are supported by media partner, Media Wales. The Apprenticeship Programme is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

Thirty star employers, learners and learning providers from across Wales have been shortlisted for the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru.

Working with learning provider Cambrian Training Company, Mainetti initially introduced apprenticeships for supervisors who then became mentors to support new apprentices.

The programme was expanded to the wider workforce in the past two years and the company now has 63 employees working towards qualifications ranging from Foundation to Higher Apprenticeships.

Level two and three qualifications include sustainable resource management, business improvement techniques and team leading. In addition, two of the original apprentices have progressed to Higher Apprenticeships (level four) in management and leadership and systems and operations management whilst acting as mentors and role models.

Underlining their close relationship, Mainetti and Cambrian Training Company now share a member of staff. Joanna Nawrot trained as an assessor and dedicates two days to apprenticeship delivery and three days to production. She also assists in translating technical material into Polish to help workmates.

“Our performance depends on the people we employ and we believe that training is crucial to the business,” said Mikolaj Pietrzyk, Mainetti’s site manager. “Staff engagement increased by 30 per cent between 2016 and 2017, which is above the industry average, productivity and yield have both increased and staff turnover is well below the industry standard.”

Heather Martin, head of Cambrian Training Company’s business unit, attributes Mikolaj with introducing a positive approach to staff training and development at Mainetti. “The company’s commitment exceeds what we normally see from other employers,” she said.

Congratulating Mainetti on being shortlisted for an award, Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning, Eluned Morgan said: “Apprenticeship Awards Cymru showcase the success of the Welsh Government’s Apprenticeships and Traineeships Programmes and the achievements of our star apprentices, employers, learning providers and trainees.

“Apprenticeships are a great way for individuals to gain valuable skills and experience while earning a wage and for employers to ensure their workforce has the skills to future proof a business.

“Increasing higher level skills and developing skills pathways that benefit the whole of Wales have never been more important.”

Mainetti site manager Mikolaj Pietrzyk (centre) with apprentices Ovidijus Rugienis, Alexandru Hearsu, Ewa Pulkosnik and Boguslawa Ros.

Heather Martin (left) from Cambrian Training during a training session with Ovidijus Rugienis and Boguslawa Ros at Mainetti Wrexham.

