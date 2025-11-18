Look After Your Lungs this Winter Says Leading Health Charity

Ahead of World COPD Day (November 19th), Asthma + Lung UK Cymru is urging people with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other respiratory illnesses to follow the charity’s health advice to help keep well this winter.

Winter COPD hospital admissions in Wales are 50% higher compared to summer COPD hospital admissions.

COPD is an umbrella term for a group of lung conditions, which cause breathing difficulties, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and symptoms of the disease include breathlessness, wheezing, a cough, coughing up phlegm and repeated chest infections.

In Wales 185,000 people are estimated to have been diagnosed with COPD and it is reported that many thousands are left undiagnosed.

People with lung conditions like COPD can end up seriously unwell over winter – as seasonal triggers like cold and flu, cold air, damp and mould make it harder to breathe.

Joseph Carter, Head of Asthma + Lung UK Cymru, said:

“If you have a lung condition like COPD, winter can be difficult. The best thing you can do to stay out of hospital this winter is to get your flu vaccine. “Vaccinations save lives, reducing the spread of flu and helping your body fight the virus if you do get it so that you are less ill and less likely to need emergency treatment. “Across Wales hospitals will be under strain with flu cases expected to peak between early January and mid-February with potential for the number of cases to grow further in the coming weeks.”

Dr Anthony Gibson, Clinical Lead for the National Strategic Clinical Network for Respiratory Conditions said:

“We are urging people to also sign up to our tailored health advice emails, to help keep people with lung conditions well this winter. “People living with COPD face a higher risk of serious illness from flu, especially during the colder months. The winter flu jab is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect yourself. “The flu vaccine cannot give you flu. The jab doesn’t weaken your lungs, and it doesn’t interact badly with inhalers or COPD medicines. What it does do is help your body build protection so that, if you do come into contact with the flu virus, you’re far less likely to become severely unwell. “Getting vaccinated reduces flare-ups, helps keep you out of hospital, and supports your breathing through the toughest part of the year. It’s quick, safe, and free for people with COPD. “Protect your lungs. Please get your flu jab as soon as possible.”

Liz Moore 63 was diagnosed with COPD 5 years ago. She lives in Cardiff. She said:

“In winter, I try to keep as normal a life as possible. “Luckily, the cold weather isn’t a trigger, but if it’s damp too, that can be tricky. I get all my vaccines, and I try to keep active. If friends have coughs or colds, they let me know so I can keep clear. “If I’m on the bus, I do carry a mask with me, and I try to sit on my own and open a window, so I have some fresh air. I am always aware of my surroundings and if someone does start coughing on the bus, if I can, I try and move away.”

If you have COPD, stay warm and try to heat the rooms you spend a lot of time in to at least 18°C. Keeping your home warm and well-ventilated can also help prevent condensation, which can lead to mould and damp.

When you’re outside, breathe in through your nose and out through your mouth to warm up the air you’re breathing in. Stay inside if it is too cold and windy for you. Protect yourself from colds, flu and viruses by getting your flu jab and other vaccinations you are eligible for, including RSV, COVID-19 and pneumonia, and avoiding people you know are unwell.

Take your medicine as prescribed even if you feel well. If your symptoms get worse, follow your self-management plan if you have one, and make an urgent appointment to see your GP. Do not wait for your symptoms to get better on their own.

To lessen the treat of becoming seriously unwell, the charity has a free Winter Wellness Guide to help people stay well this winter, which can be found here: www.asthmaandlung.org.uk/withyouthiswinter

The charity found that 96% of people who signed up last year found their winter health guide useful for managing their lung condition, and 71% of people who downloaded it last year said they felt better able to manage their lung condition through the winter season.