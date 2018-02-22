Library of Wales – Launch of the Assembly Catalogue Records

The National Library of Wales and the National Assembly for Wales Commission have today announced a partnership agreement with the aim of securing the long-term preservation of the Assembly’s archives.

Over the last six months an archive strategy has been developed which will ensure that the Assembly’s hugely important and significant historic archives and records will be preserved and made accessible in the National Library of Wales.

The transfer and cataloguing of the records of the Second Assembly’s Committee secretariat files marks the successful completion of the first stage of the pilot project. Further deposits to be transferred include legislative records, committee reports, Welsh Government statements and the Record of Proceedings – the Assembly’s equivalent to Hansard . The project will mean documents in both hard copy and electronic form will be more accessible to the general public, increasing the Assembly’s longstanding commitment to openness and transparency.

Elin Jones AM, Llywydd, National Assembly for Wales said:

“I am committed to democratic transparency, and I want to ensure our parliamentary records are accessible and easily searchable by current users and the researchers of tomorrow, to help us tell the story of our legislature. The Assembly is fortunate to have the National Library of Wales as a partner which is well placed to assist us with the long-term preservation of this important archive.”

Linda Tomos, Chief Executive and Librarian, National Library of Wales added:

“The acquisition of the National Assembly’s archive and records will be an important addition to our national collections. We are grateful to the Llywydd for recognising the importance of this archive and for transferring the records to the care of the National Library. In years to come constitutional historians will greatly benefit from the archives as they research into the early history of the Assembly”.

For more information please visit: www.llgc.org.uk