Keep Your Distance – #stayhomesavelives

City residents are being urged to increase their efforts to keep their distance from other people during the Coronavirus crisis.

The plea to follow government social distancing guidance from Swansea Council Leader Rob Stewart comes as the number of cases of those infected with the virus continues to climb in Swansea and across the country.

Swansea Council and its partners in the NHS and voluntary groups are taking rapid measures in the coming days and weeks to prepare for an increase in the numbers affected by Coronavirus.

This includes transforming buildings into temporary hospitals in to help health services by providing extra beds for those who are going to need them.

He said:

“Our message is clear. We are here for Swansea. Together with the Welsh Government, UK Government and other-local authorities, we are doing all we can to get ready. However we are only in the early stages of this crisis, and as the Prime Minister has said things will get worse before they get better. “We need everyone to do their but to slow the spread of the virus. That will help reduce the amount of people getting ill at the same time, it will reduce pressure on our critical NHS services, and it will help save lives. We all need to be serious about social distancing and stay home, save lives is our mantra.” “People need to think about their elderly or unwell relatives they will pit at risk if they ignore the advice. Follow the advice and stay home to save lives. If we want to prevent our brilliant NHS from being overwhelmed we need to do the right thing and follow the rules on social distancing. ”Social distancing will help slow the pace of the spread of Cornavirus and this in vital in helping the NHS to cope with the number of cases. Otherwise the NHS will be overwhelmed and more people will die – it’s as simple as that. This is a chance to be a real life saver”

The latest official government advice urges residents to stay at home and only venture out for exercise once a day, for essential shopping for food or medicine or to go to work when there is absolutely no option to work from home.

Whenever people are out they need to maintain social distancing by staying at least two metres from one another unless they are in their own household group.

Cllr Stewart said:

“The government guidance is very clear on the issue of where to exercise. Stay local and use open spaces near to your home where possible – do not drive miles to beaches and do not travel unnecessarily.”

He added:

“I’m aware the police are stepping-up their enforcement activities. They will issue fixed penalty notices for people who do not follow the rules. The police like us, want people to stay at home and only travel when it is essential and within the government guidelines. “Please, follow the government advice on social distancing. Stay at home and save lives. Only travel or go out when you absolutely have too. Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds each time. Every family in Swansea can do this to support our amazing health staff on the frontline of this emergency.”

Get the latest government guidance here: https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus

Government guidance on accessing green space is here: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/coronavirus-guidance-on-access-to-green-spaces