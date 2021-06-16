Join in virtual Cambrian Way Path hike to raise money for Marie Curie

One of the country’s leading apprenticeship providers is extending an open invitation to join in a virtual across Wales walk or run to raise money for Marie Curie.

Cambrian Training Company hopes individuals, families, businesses, organisations and sports clubs will join staff in covering the 291-mile distance of the Cambrian Way Path virtually in 60 days from August 1.

Everyone who registers to take on the fundraising challenge can do so alone or by splitting the distance as a team or with family and friends.

Cambrian Training Company’s initial idea of involving staff and the apprentices and business they work with across Wales has now grown to include anyone who would like to take part to boost their health and mental wellbeing, whilst supporting a much loved charity.

Children can also sign up and join in but must be accompanied by a participating adult.

The company, which has offices in Welshpool, Llanelli, Builth Wells, Holyhead and Colwyn Bay, has adopted Marie Curie as its 2021 charity.

Marie Curie, which has seen fundraising severely hit by the pandemic, provides frontline nursing and hospice care, a free support line and a wealth of information and support on all aspects of dying, death and bereavement.

Those taking part in the virtual walk or run can either secure sponsorship and record the miles they walk on a tracking sheet or donate to a fundraising page – https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cambriantraining .

Constructiv Clothing Ltd, a leading supplier of branded clothing and sportswear in Mid Wales and Shropshire, is supporting the challenge by sponsoring t-shirts which all participants will receive as part of their £15 registration fee.

Cambrian Training Company is asking all those who take part to share their photos by tagging @cambriantrainingcompany on Facebook, @cambriantraining on Instagram and @CTCwbl on Twitter.

The Cambrian Way Path stretches from Cardiff to Conwy, crossing the Cambrian Mountains, after which Cambrian Training is named.

“The virtual Cambrian Way Path walk or run is open to anyone who would like to take part to improve their fitness, health or mental wellbeing,” said Katy Godsell, Cambrian Training’s marketing manager. “We would especially love the businesses and apprentices that we work with, together with family members and friends, to join us by committing to do a section of the path virtually. “The more miles we walk or run, the more money we will raise for Marie Curie, which touches the lives of so many people in Wales and needs public support more than ever.”

Vaughan Harding, from Constructiv Clothing Ltd, said:

“We are delighted to be working with Cambrian Training Company to support this virtual event because Marie Curie is a great charity very close to our hearts. “After spending much of the past year in lockdown, most people are keen to get out and exercise and they can now convert the miles they walk or run into much needed cash for a charity that does so much good work in our communities.”

Marie Curie community fundraiser, Charli Thomas said:

“Marie Curie Cymru is thrilled to be chosen as Cambrian Training’s charity of the year. This past 18 months has been incredibly difficult for charities and our Marie Curie nurses and information support line officers have continued to support people living with terminal illness throughout. “We are so happy to have Cambrian Training’s support to help fund these vital frontline services in Wales. Good luck to everyone taking part in the virtual Cambrian Way Path walk.”

Two years ago, Cambrian Training raised £2,290 for Cancer Research by running, walking and cycling 1,000 miles, visiting all 22 counties of Wales, during the year. A team of staff members also ran the Cardiff Half Marathon for the charity.

Cambrian Training specialises in the delivery of apprenticeships and employability opportunities across a range of industries pan-Wales. The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.