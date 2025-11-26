Inspirational Aaron Shares His Apprenticeship Journey

Hospitality apprentice Aaron Jones delivered an inspiring speech at the National Training Federation of Wales (NTFW) members networking event at Cardiff Bay.

Aaron, who is close to completing his City & Guilds Apprenticeship in Hospitality Supervision and Leadership, was invited to represent Cambrian Training Company apprentices at the Pierhead event.

Diagnosed with autism as a child, he has embraced his neurodiversity and proactively sought work experience placements and job opportunities that have developed his skills and knowledge along the way.

Through his unwavering determination, resilience and passion for personal growth, he continues to break boundaries and achieve great things, both in his professional career and personal life.

Encouraged by his employer Anthony Christopher, landlord of Pen-y-Cae Inn, Swansea, Aaron began his apprenticeship in July 2024 and works as a popular waiter, excelling at front of house duties.

With support from training officer, Leah Williams and essential skills Wales tutor, Julie Lovell, he has excelled, completing significant observations, such as running a service and conducting a cellar risk assessment, while mastering challenging written and knowledge-based tasks.

Aaron aims to complete his apprenticeship by Christmas, with ambitions for future promotion opportunities. He will celebrate his achievement at Cambrian Training Company’s summer apprenticeship graduation and awards ceremony at the Royal Welsh Showground next June.

His apprenticeship journey has already been marked by notable successes. He won Cambrian Training Company’s Apprentice Special Recognition Award this summer, was a finalist for the Outstanding Individual Award and participated in the company’s 30th anniversary corporate video and social media campaigns.

He also promotes Pen-y-Cae Inn, a Best Gastro Pub of the Year finalist, on his social media accounts which received the Outstanding Achievement award in the Best Gastro Pub of the Year category at this year’s Food Awards Wales.

Aaron’s speech reflected on the skills he has gained, the support he has received and the opportunities apprenticeships have opened for him.

“Being autistic has never been a barrier to my success – it’s part of who I am,” he said. “My apprenticeship has given me the confidence to embrace my strengths, break boundaries and prove that neurodiversity is a powerful asset in the workplace.”

He was introduced by Cambrian Training Company’s managing director Faith O’Brien, who also spoke about the company’s 30th anniversary this year.

“Aaron’s journey is a shining example of how apprenticeships can change lives,” said Faith. “His resilience and determination inspire us all and we are incredibly proud of his achievements. “His inspirational story is a testament to the transformative power of apprenticeships in building confidence, developing skills and creating future leaders in the workplace.”

Cambrian Training Company is one of Wales’ leading work-based learning providers, delivering high-quality apprenticeship programmes across a wide range of sectors. The company is committed to supporting learners, employers and communities by championing skills development and career progression.

Feature image: Apprentice Aaron Jones (right) with his employer Anthony Christopher, Cambrian Training Company managing director Faith O’Brien, NTFW strategic director Lisa Mytton and Luke Fletcher, MS