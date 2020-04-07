How Horticulture Wales is Supporting its Members Through Coronavirus and Beyond

Horticulture Wales has been working closely with Welsh Government and reaching out to its members to find out how they are getting on and report back. It’s a mixed bag.

For many businesses, this is the last straw. After fighting floods and storms they are having to dig deep in their bag of resilience to come up with new ways of working. But they are. Many of our veg growers and producers are finding new ways to get their produce to the people. Veg box schemes, online ordering and click and collect schemes have appeared all over Wales in a very short space of time. Companies are collaborating to make sure deliveries are happening; communities are caring for each other and looking out for those who may be vulnerable or isolated.

Examples of businesses who have adapted include:

Caerhys Organic Farm in Pembrokeshire offering veg box local delivery

Kings Nurseries in Montgomery offering plant and veg plant delivery

Lesters in Flintshire offering food box collection and delivery

Some businesses have had no option but to shut their doors, a total disaster as this is the short window of time they have to sell the plants they have worked so hard to bring on, with many reporting stock losses of 50%.

We would ask anyone who can to support their local businesses as far as possible, not only during this current crisis but afterwards, when we hope the world returns to some familiar sort of normality. Make the change. Shop Local. Support your Local Community.

Horticulture Wales is here to support growers and producers for another year

Horticulture Wales is delighted that the project has been extended for an additional year. This means that we can continue to support Horticultural businesses and growers in Wales. If you’d like to become a member and receive free support and advice just email us at horticulturewales@glyndwr.ac.uk

We also have plans afoot!

Our National Wales Heritage Orchard Cluster met early in March. Over the next year we have plans to map and collect data about Heritage Orchards in Wales. We are working with our passionate Cluster members and several organisations to make this happen and are excited that this will be part of Horticulture Wales’ legacy.

We are also launching our brand new Wales Herbs and Spices Cluster – at the moment it’s on-line only but as soon as we are able, there will be a real launch event. Watch this space.

