White Castle Harvest is on the Horizon

September is known as Harvest month and the vineyard is alive with row upon row of leafy vines — a beautiful sight despite the long spell without rain.

Our older vines have stood the test of time, thriving with sun-kissed grapes and foliage refreshed by the morning dew. But our younger vines are showing signs of stress, which may well influence next year’s harvest as the grapevine is already preparing for future fruit.

As we prepare… the checklists are growing longer. Robb has been busy with his “housekeeping,” and our winery, Y Gwindy, is all set for harvest. This will be our second vintage in Y Gwindy, and we’re hopeful that our shiny new vats will be filled to the brim this year.

🍇 Grape analysis is promising — it looks like our sensational Siegerrebe will be first through the destemmer and press for 2025 (whoop whoop!). Hot on its heels, as always, will be the battle between our robust Rondo and our delicate Pinot Noir Précoce. Stay tuned for updates!

✂️ The grape scissors are sharpened, the picking crates are ready — all that’s left now is to welcome the harvest.

🌱 A Special Shout-Out 🌱

To all our wonderful Adopt a Vine holders – we’d love for you to join us at harvest! Your vines are looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to share this special moment in the vineyard with you.

Welsh Wine Press Trip

“The sun was shining for our very first Wales Wine Press Trip – made possible with the support of Welsh Governments Drinks Cluster! “Here at White Castle, we showcased a fine array of our award-winning Welsh wines, including two exciting new releases yet to be unveiled.”

Hot off the press & perfection with a POP! 🥂✨

Guests on our recent Deluxe Tour were the very first to enjoy our brand-new releases:

🍇 Vintage 2023 Cabernet Franc Sparkling Rosé – a first for Wales, and indeed the UK! Released Friday, 29th August, and absolutely worth the wait.

🍾 Vintage 2022 Sparkling White Wine – elegant, refreshing, and ready to be celebrated.

“Summer has brought us so many wonderful visitors — new faces and familiar friends — and our winery tours have truly been the highlight of their visit.”

Visitors have also taken the time to Thank us for their visitor experience by putting pen to paper.

“Robb and I attended the annual WineGB Trade & Press Tasting on Monday 8th September at 8 Northumberland Avenue, London. We proudly shared our latest vintages and connected with fellow winemakers, industry professionals, and the press. “As I send this newsletter, the rain has arrived—and now it seems not to know when to stop, yet we have a harvest waiting to be reaped. And on that note I shall bid you farewell and look forward to seeing many of you at harvest.”

