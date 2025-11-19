Health Board Invites Residents to Community Drop in Events

Powys Teaching Health Board is inviting Powys residents to a series of 13 community drop-in events as part of its Better Together programme.

The “Your Health Services” drop-in events are taking place between November and February, beginning in Brecon on Wednesday 26 November and concluding in Crickhowell on Thursday 12 February.

Adrian Osborne, Deputy Director with Powys Teaching Health Board said:

“Better Together is our big conversation with the people of Powys to shape the future of the county’s health services. We know that health services are facing challenges right now. So, it is vital that we work with local communities to develop a plan that meets the health needs of Powys communities over the next 10 to 25 years and beyond. “In recent years the county has experienced lots of changes. Communities are getting older – and, as we age, more people are living with multiple health conditions. The legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic still affects services, with rising demand for treatments and growing waiting lists. Increases in living costs affect the way we manage our own health and wellbeing. And changes in society mean that the proportion of people of working age is reducing. By working together we can develop solutions that work for Powys.”

Residents will be able to speak with members of the health board’s Engagement Team, find out more about the Better Together programme, and share their views on health services.

“During 2025 the Better Together programme has focused on physical and mental health community services for adults, as well as the temporary changes to wards and Minor Injury Units. Looking ahead we will also focus on services for women and children, planned care, and diagnostic services. Our community events between November and February are your chance to find out more and have your say on the work so far, and on the future.”

Alongside Better Together and temporary service changes, information will also be available on a range of services including the free online SilverCloud mental health support service, Improving the Cancer Journey in Powys, Help Us Help You and more.

The 13 drop-in events are taking 3pm to 6pm at a series of venues across the county: