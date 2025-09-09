Group to Ensure People in Wales Will Shape Suicide Prevention

10th September every year is World Suicide Prevention Day , founded by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2003, to provide a worldwide commitment to preventing suicides.

Every 90 minutes, someone in the UK or Ireland dies by suicide and 1 in 4 of us has had suicidal thoughts. This World Suicide Prevention Day Samaritans Cymru are sharing one important message: If you think someone might be suicidal, reach out, divert their thoughts and show them you care. We surveyed people with lived experience of suicide, and the majority told us that their suicidal thoughts have been interrupted:

60% said their suicidal thoughts had been changed by someone close to them, like a friend or family member.

14% said their suicidal thoughts had been changed by a stranger or someone they didn’t

Our World Suicide Prevention Day 2025 campaign was co-created with people who have lived experience of suicidal thoughts. We are sharing their experiences and insights to help you take action if you suspect someone may be suicidal. We’ve put together the following webpages:

On World Suicide Prevention Day this year, people with lived experience in Wales will be coming together for the first meeting of the Wales National Centre for Suicide Prevention and Self-Harm Research People with Lived Experience Advisory Group.

The Advisory Group, made up of 15 people from all walks of life across Wales, will put people who have experience of suicidal thoughts and behaviours, people who have experience of self- harm, and people who have been bereaved by suicide, at the heart of the Centre’s work, giving advice and participating in decision-making throughout all phases of research.

Professor Ann John, Swansea University, Director of the National Centre and Vice President of International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) said:

“Suicide thoughts and behaviours and self-harm affect thousands of people across Wales, leaving lasting impacts on people, families and communities. This Centre will be a national hub for research and innovation, embedding the voices of the bereaved and those with lived experience, ensuring that policies, interventions, and support systems are informed by the best possible evidence.”

Neil Ingham, Samaritans Executive Director for Wales, commented:

“True progress in suicide prevention starts by amplifying the voices of those with lived experience. Their experiences challenge assumptions, deepen our understanding, and push us to create prevention and support services that genuinely reflect the realities people face. This Centre is an opportunity to ensure the voice of those with lived experience guides every step we take.”

Clare Sturman, Founder of The Sammy-sized GAP, and member of the People with Lived Experience Advisory Group at the National Centre for Self-Harm and Suicide Prevention Research:

“For me, being part of the Advisory Group is about making sure the voices of people who’ve really lived through the effects of suicide or self-harm are central — not just included. I’ve seen how powerful it can be when lived experience shapes research, policy, and support. It brings a level of honesty, compassion, and urgency that you can’t get any other way.”

David Phillips, Founder of The Anna Phillips Foundation and member of the People with Lived Experience Advisory Group at the National Centre for Self-Harm and Suicide Prevention Research:

“Loss by suicide is profound and devastating. As a society we must redouble our efforts to tackle the wide-reaching burden of self-harm and suicide. The National Centre aims to meet this challenge by bringing together rigorous research and the voices of lived experience.”

Si Martin, Founder Heads Above the Waves and member of the People with Lived Experience Advisory Group at the National Centre for Self-Harm and Suicide

Prevention Research: