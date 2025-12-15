Grant Funding Available to Help Welsh Pubs Add New Services

Pub is The Hub may be able to offer grants of up to £6,000 to publicans in rural, remote, or deprived areas, who want to offer additional services and/or activities in their pubs to help local communities.

These can include a range of services from community cafes, village stores, allotments to activities such as theatre and craft bringing people together to help combat social isolation and loneliness.

Pub is The Hub recently revealed it will be helping and advising more pubs to diversify their local services and activities after receiving access to Government funding.

The not-for-profit organisation, founded by HM King Charles III when he was Prince of Wales, offers independent specialist advice to publicans and their communities on service diversification and activities, so they can provide viable local services at the heart of their communities.

Pub is The Hub, regional advisor for Wales, Malcolm Harrison said:

“In isolated rural and deprived areas, adding a service such as a village store, community café or running activities such as craft workshops or theatre at the local pub can be a great way to support people living locally. “As well as helping the pubs be more resilient businesses these services and activities can also help support local people in rural or deprived areas to overcome loneliness and social isolation.”

Publican Rhiannon Metters of The Halfway, Tal-Y-Coed, Wales has opened a village store and a marquee events space with the help from Pub is The Hub.

“We are situated in an isolated rural community with the pub being the hub of the area. It is so important that we support local people ensuring they do not feel isolated and alone. With the nearest supermarket being 20 mins away the village store here in this isolated rural area is such a support to people in the local community,” she said. “The marquee has become a space where we run local courses such as CPR and craft workshops to help bring people together. We have noticed that there are a lot of new people, including women on their own, coming in to use the pub, either using the village store or joining for classes.”

As well as helping the publicans to engage further with their local community, projects can also add social value to an area. For every £1 spent on a new project through the Pub is The Hub, £8.28 of social value is created.

Social value measures the added value an initiative brings to society and takes into account the wider social, economic and environmental wellbeing benefits that a service or project can bring to an area.

If you would like further information, then please go to www.pubisthehub.org.uk

Are you a pub that wants to diversify your services or activities? Read more: www.pubisthehub.org.uk/news/are-you-a-pub-business-that-wants-to-diversify/

Then please contact enquiries@pubisthehub.org.uk or fill out this Expression of Interest Form .

Feature image: Tafarn yr Heliwr, in Nefyn, Gwynedd, diversified its pub’s offer by opening an outdoor events space to help improve health and wellbeing, tackle loneliness and give the opportunity for locals to learn new skills.