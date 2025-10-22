Grain and Bluestone Brewing Co. Bring Fresh Energy to Pizza Tipi

Grain and Bluestone Brewing Co. Bring Fresh Energy to Cardigan’s Iconic Pizza Tipi

West Coast Collab, the team behind some of West Wales’ favourite food and drink spots, is thrilled to announce the next chapter in their journey – the takeover of Pizza Tipi in Cardigan.

In partnership with Bluestone Brewing Company, West Coast Collab currently operates three thriving restaurants: Grain St Davids, Grain Carmarthen, and SANTOS St Davids. The group is now bringing its passion for great food, great beer, and great community to one of Cardigan’s most beloved venues.

The new venture will continue to celebrate what locals love most about Pizza Tipi — delicious pizzas, laid-back riverside vibes, and quality beer – while introducing a fresh “Grain” twist.

Every beer on tap will be locally brewed by Bluestone Brewing Co., keeping the offering proudly Welsh and sustainably sourced.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Tucker Lynch family for giving us the opportunity to take on such an important and much-loved business in Cardigan,” said Ben Washbrook, Director at West Coast Collab. “Pizza Tipi has always been a place that brings people together, and we can’t wait to continue that tradition while putting our own stamp on it.”

The team is committed to supporting local suppliers, creating jobs, and building on Pizza Tipi’s strong community spirit. Locals can expect the same welcoming atmosphere, live music nights, and family-friendly environment that have made the venue such a cornerstone of Cardigan’s social scene. The venue will reopen this Friday 24th October as “Grain” and will host the Other Voices music festival the following weekend.

“As a local company, it’s amazing to be able to invest in the future of West Wales hospitality,” added Emily Hutchinson from Bluestone Brewing Co. “We hope that people will be excited to hear that we are coming to Cardigan. It’s a venue that we have enjoyed ourselves so much over the years and we only hope to be able to build on the legacy that Pizza Tipi leave behind.”

Bookings are now open at www.grain.wales

Stay tuned for more updates and opening details by following @graincardigan and @bluestonevrewingco on social media.