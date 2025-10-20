Gift the Joy of a Dog-Friendly Getaway

New Bed & Breakfast Stay Voucher Now Available at Twr y Felin Hotel

St Davids, Pembrokeshire, Twr y Felin Hotel is delighted to announce the launch of a brand new Dog-Friendly Bed & Breakfast Stay gift voucher – the perfect present for dog lovers seeking a luxurious escape in Wales with their four-legged companion.

Available now via the Retreats Group voucher platform, the dog-friendly stay allows guests and their beloved pet to enjoy:

Exclusive ground-floor Oriel Unique rooms designed to welcome one dog, with private terrace access opening directly into the gardens.

Flexible voucher options: choose one-night (from £280) or two-night (from £560) stays.

A generous 12-month validity from the voucher start date, giving recipients ample time to plan their escape.

Booking & Terms

To make use of the voucher, guests must book the dog-friendly room directly through Twr y Felin’s reservations team (note: the dog-friendly rooms are not bookable via the general online booking portal). The voucher excludes stays over Christmas and Valentine’s and is subject to availability at the time of booking.

The voucher ordering process is simple: select and personalise the voucher, pay through a secure checkout, and receive confirmation via email. Recipients may choose either digital or luxury voucher formats.

Why Twr y Felin?

Twr y Felin, part of the Retreats Group, is renowned for offering refined, design-led hospitality in one of Wales’s most beautiful corners. Its location in St Davids allows guests and their pets to explore Pembrokeshire’s coastline, tranquil coves, and picturesque coast path – all within easy reach.

“This voucher offers a memorable experience for guests who want to travel without leaving their dog behind,” says Emma Bowen, General Manager. “We’re delighted to extend the warm welcome of Twr y Felin to well-behaved dogs, so our guests can share more of life’s special moments together.”

How to Purchase

The Dog-Friendly Bed & Breakfast Stay voucher is available now via the Retreats Group’s gift voucher platform. retreatsgroup.wearegifted.co.uk/dog-friendly-bed-and-breakfast-stay-at-twr-y-felin-hotel

For full terms, more details, or to book, contact Twr y Felin Hotel reservations at +44 (0)1437 725 555 or stay@twryfelinhotel.com.