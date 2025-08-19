Get Jerky Rally North Wales Returns to Welshpool in March, 2026

The Get Jerky Rally North Wales, cancelled earlier this year due Welsh forestry damage caused by Storm Darragh, is set to return on Saturday, March 28 next year, giving a major boost to businesses in Welshpool and across the region.

One of the UK’s premier gravel rallies, the event will again be held in Welshpool, home of title sponsor Trailhead Fine Foods and its flagship brand, Get Jerky.

Organised by Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire Car Club (WSSCC), the 2026 rally will continue to build on the success of its new format introduced in recent years and will again by based in Welshpool Livestock Sales.

The Get Jerky Rally North Wales, together with several other scheduled stage rallies, was cancelled due to access restrictions on land owned by Natural Resources Wales in the aftermath of Storm Darragh.

Following a recent meeting with Rally 4 Wales, event organisers have been given the green light to plan for next March. This positive meeting also led to the rally being granted permission to utilise some new forestry in 2026, further enhancing the top-quality offering for competitors and rally fans alike.

As the organising team is keen to build on the progress made in 2024, the rally will feature approximately 45 miles of competitive action across some of Wales’ most iconic gravel stages, with a revised route currently being finalised.

Stages synonymous with world-class rallying have been included in the past, such as Dyfi and Dyfnant, and all options are under consideration, promising a challenging and rewarding test for all crews.

“We’re proud to see the Get Jerky Rally North Wales continue to go from strength to strength,” said Guy Weaver, WSSCC chairman. “Our sponsors and partners have played a key role in ensuring the rally not only survives but thrives. “Welshpool is the perfect home for us and we’re excited to build on our foundations with another high-quality edition in 2026.”

In the past, the rally has run as a round of several prestigious championships, including the Fuchs Lubricants Motorsport UK British Historic Rally Championship and Pirelli Welsh Rally Championship. This year, it was also scheduled to be joined by the Protyre BTRDA Rally Series.

“The feedback about the move to Welshpool and the rally’s new format was overwhelmingly positive,” Weaver added. “The continued support from Trailhead Fine Foods and their Get Jerky brand allows us to deliver an event that competitors, spectators and the rallying community can be proud of. “With the addition of a new route for next year, we continue to keep the event fresh and challenging, offering all the ingredients of another standout edition of the rally.”

Feature image: Matt Hirst, Interclub winner at the 2024 Get Jerky Rally North Wales. Credit: Russ Otway / 90Right.