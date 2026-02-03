Get Jerky Rally North Wales 2026 Returns to Welshpool

Get Jerky Rally North Wales has launched its 2026 event this week, announcing a new look format for the Welshpool-based rally on March 28.

After being forced to cancel in 2025 due to the effects of Storm Darragh in the region’s forests, the popular event will return with a re-vamped route and a host of premier rally championships using it as a counting round of their respective series.

Organised by Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire Car Club, the event continues to enjoy support from title sponsor Get Jerky, which ensures the rally remains in Welshpool, offering a perfect base and service area at the town’s livestock sales facility.

Such is the support from the region, the rally will make a welcome return to the town centre during the day. Crews will assemble after the first loop of stages for a re-group in the heart of Welshpool, enabling fans to get up close to the cars and stars of the event.

The town centre will also host the finish celebrations and champagne spray at the end of the day.

Out on the stages, a brand-new route is in store for the crews as they tackle six tests over 45 competitive stage miles. This year, the iconic Dyfnant and Aberhirnant Forest complexes will be utilised to the fullest, ensuring competitors can sample classic stages which some of the world’s best drivers tackled during the former Wales Rally GB era.

Heading to the event will be a host of top-line series, which is likely to ensure the rally is a sellout for entries, as crews are eager to get their rally season off to the best possible start.

The Fuchs Lubricants Motorsport UK British Historic Rally Championship makes a welcome return, bringing a national series to the weekend, with some of the best drivers in historic machinery through the ages doing battle on the gravel.

The Pirelli Motorsport UK Welsh Rally Championship gets its season underway in Welshpool and the popular Protyre BTRDA Rally Series brings the top loose surface competitors to the event.

The West Wales Rally Spares HRCR Stage Masters Challenge, Category One and Mini Cup will also mark it as a counting round, along with the T.C.S Plant Rally Challenge and ANWCC series.

“We are delighted to be back on the British rallying calendar,” said Guy Weaver, chairman of the organising club WSSCC. “After a year away, a fresh format felt like the right thing to do and, with the unavailability of some of our other stages, we have managed to create a new route that has all the ingredients of a classic Rally North Wales. “We are confident competitors will enjoy this edition and with all the exciting championships we have this year, it’s likely to be a bumper entry for fans to enjoy. The reintroduction of a stop in Welshpool Town Centre during the mid-point and finish ceremony is also great for the spectators and the town.”

More information for spectators will be released in the coming weeks.

Visit: www.rallynorthwales.co.uk