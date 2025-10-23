Art, Time and Craft: Reviving Georgian Elegance at Y Segontiwm

A unique restoration project in Caernarfon is celebrating the enduring synergy between fine art and antique craftsmanship. At Y Segontiwm, a Georgian arts bar currently being brought back to life, heritage and creativity meet under one roof – uniting the artistry of the Georgian era with contemporary cultural expression.

The project draws inspiration from the great painters of the period—George Romney, Sir Joshua Reynolds (first president of the Royal Academy), J.M.W. Turner and John Constable – whose works captured the grace, refinement and design sensibility of 18th-century Britain. Their portraits and landscapes often featured mule chests, delicately carved chairs and stately longcase clocks – the very pieces now being sought to furnish Y Segontiwm’s historic interior.

Each item is being carefully sourced from local families across North Wales and Chester, many of whom are entrusting their treasured heirlooms to Y Segontiwm so they may continue to be valued and enjoyed by new generations.

Y Segontiwm is now inviting antique collectors, restorers and craftspeople to engage with its restoration journey. The team is currently working with a local antique dealer whose antique furniture collection requires expert restoration and welcomes connections with skilled artisans who can support this work.

Together, these collaborations aim to ensure that Georgian artistry, craftsmanship and community spirit remain alive – breathing new life into both furniture and the building that will soon showcase it.

For further information or to get involved, please contact:

Sara McKee FRSA at Y Segontiwm, 9 Segongtium Terrace Caernarfon LL55 2PN

Email: hello@lifefullcolour.com Website: www.lifefullcolour.com