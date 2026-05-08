Discover Stunning Coastal Paintings by Artist Sarah Jane Brown

Follow the Pembrokeshire Art Trail this year and you’ll discover the beautiful oil paintings of contemporary artist Sarah Jane Brown. Her studio will open for the North Pembrokeshire Open Studios Art Trail between 22nd August to 6th September, 10.30 am – 4.30 pm Tuesday to Sunday. For those interested in learning more about her practice and techniques, visit on Saturday 5th September from 2 – 4 pm to enjoy a Live Painting Demonstration with a Q&A Session.

Browse her summer exhibition of coastal paintings, take a look behind the scenes of a busy studio, and chat to Sarah Jane about her work. The studio, based at Brawdy Business Park, just off the A487 between Penycwm and Solva, is wheelchair friendly and there is plenty of free parking.

Appointments are welcome if you would like to visit at another time.

Art Trail visitors can also see Sarah Jane’s work at two supporting group exhibitions opening at West Wales Arts Centre at Peppers, Fishguard, from 23rd May to 6th June and 15th August to 5th September. These group exhibitions offer an introduction to this year’s artists and makers.

A lover of wild open spaces, big skies and shifting seas, Sarah Jane’s a passionate artist on a journey of creative expression and personal growth. Her intuitive loose and layered style rests somewhere between abstraction and representation, and draws inspiration from the coastal landscapes just beyond the studio door. There’s something reassuringly familiar about her expressive landscapes of colour, light, and atmosphere that hint at inner depths and encourage gentle reflection.

Sarah Jane studied Fine Art Painting at Carmarthen School of Art, graduating with a first-class honours degree, and is a full member of the Guild Society of Artists, part of the Fine Art Trade Guild. She has exhibited in many solo and group shows. Highlights include prestigious exhibitions with the Royal Cambrian Academy in North Wales, the Royal Society of Marine Artists and the ING Discerning Eye at Mall Galleries in London. Recently, she featured in Channel 4’s TV series, The UK’s National Parks with Caroline Quentin, The Shipping Postcards broadcast for BBC Radio 4, and in Artists and Illustrators magazine.

2026 events include a solo summer show at Beecher’s Gallery in Ross-on-Wye, 15th July – 16th August.

Represented by Beecher’s Gallery in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, Etcetera Gallery in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, and online gallery britishcontemporary.art, her work can also be seen at her studio on the Pembrokeshire coast. Her work is collected internationally. Visit sjbfineart.com for further information.

Feature image: A force of nature, oil on canvas, 50 x 100 cm