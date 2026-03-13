Four National Libraries Join Forces in New UK–Ireland Initiative

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, alongside Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport Patrick O’Donovan and Minister for Creative Industries, Media and Arts Ian Murray, have announced funding of €5m for twelve projects under the UK-Ireland Cultural Co-Operation Programme, fulfilling a commitment made at their 2025 UK-Ireland Summit to establish a strategic partnership to deepen and amplify co-operation between the leading cultural institutions in both countries.

The announcement was made in Cork this evening during the second UK-Ireland Summit to strengthen post-Brexit relations.

The projects approved for funding will take place during the period from 2026 to 2030.

All these projects reflect the desire of both Governments to forge a new path of co-operation, as set out in the UK-Ireland 2030 programme announced at the first UK-Ireland Summit in Liverpool last year.

One of the projects that will receive 750,000 Euros is a first of its kind collaborative exhibition and events programme between the four National Libraries – National Library of Wales, National Library of Ireland, National Library of Scotland and the British Library. The “Across these islands – shared histories and shared futures” project between the National Libraries together with other partners and communities will explore two themes of engagement with audiences, specifically the distinctiveness of the culture, stories and languages of these islands, and also the connections between communities, and the enriching influence we have had on each other.

Welcoming the announcement – the Chief Executive of the National Library of Wales, Rhodri Llwyd Morgan who is in Cork for the event said: