Food News Bites from Welsh Country – August 25

Wales has the most amazing food and drink producers and many are celebrating…
We start with The Hive Honey Ice Creams
With outlets in Aberaeron, Cardigan and Saundersfoot they are celebrating being included in The Times newspapers “41 Places For Ice Cream in the UK”
Visit: www.thehiveaberaeron.com
Small businesses, especially micro businesses often fail over their first three years for various reasons.
It is then a great pleasure for Welsh Country to congratulate Daisy Graze who is having a brilliant 2025.
Janine Grey the owner of Daisy Graze had a wonderful haul of awards at The Marmalade Awards…[Read Full Story] .
Add to this Janine is now Chairperson of Cowbridge Farmers Market plus celebrating 10 years in business.
Visit: @daisygrazecaketoppers
Another micro producer that uses Farmers Markets as a major outlet for them is Cothi Valley.
During the summer they can also be seen around the Mid and South Wales shows and festivals – but get there early as they are so popular they can sell out quickly.
But at Lampeter Food Festival they commented :
“We are feeling quite chuffed about this! Along with Helen Lloyds cheese who shared our stall we only went and got Best Food Stall at Lampeter Food Festival.
“We don’t enter food competitions as our aim, and it always has been, is that as long as our lovely customers love and enjoy our products then we are HAPPY.
“Thank you Lampeter.”
Visit: @CothiValley
The Royal Welsh Show is a superb shop window for dairy products with their competition classes.
Teifi Cheese have more than backed up their own strapline:
Caws Teifi Cheese is located on our family farm in Ceredigion where we make award-winning artisan cheeses from the finest, locally sourced raw milk.
Commenting about the 2025 Royal Welsh Cheese Competition they said:
“The results are in and we’re proud to continue our run of excellence at the Royal Welsh Show — and this year was no exception! We’re thrilled to share with you our 2025 results:
🥇 Best Welsh Produced Cheese – Mature
🥈 Show Reserve Champion – Teifi Mature
Gold: 🏅 Heritage | 🏅 Nettle | 🏅 Halloumi | 🏅 Mature
Silver: 🥈 Butter | 🥈 Saval | 🥈 Caerphilly
A huge thank you to the judges and all our customers for your continued support; it doesn’t go unnoticed!”
Visit: www.teificheese.co.uk
Welsh Country is not surprised but always delighted by the way that the way businesses work together.
Tom Samways the owner of Samways Butchers in Cardigan is a huge character but with a huge heart.
Ceredigion Council decreed that its Car Parks would in Cardigan charge a minimum of £4.00 for parking, we could go on about the council supporting the High Street but that would take too long, so back to the point.
Tom’s solution…
“FREE PARKING FOR OUR AMAZING CUSTOMERS!!!!!!
With car parking charges at an all time high we’ve teamed up with Maesglas Football Club to offer our customers free parking every day except Saturday for all those making the trip to the shop. Situated just above the market car park in greenfield row and as an avid sponsor we’ve been given permission for anyone wanting to visit the shop free parking. Simply turn up, park the car and make the journey to us completely free of charge. literally and extra 3 mins walk from the council run car park behind the guild hall. What an amazing idea from Maesglasfc Jones and the team for helping out the local businesses in #Aberteifi. If you are a business and would also like to sponsor them for free customer parking please get in touch. What a great thing to do for the town!!!!”
Visit: @HighClassButcher
Wales has had vineyards since Roman times but it is only the last 50 years that they have become more commercial as well as producing some excellent award winning wines.
Welsh Country has news from two such award winning vineyards looking at Abergavenny based White Castle Vineyard first.
At White Castle Vineyard and Y Gwindy [winery] its been full steam ahead.
Winter pruning was a joy, perfect weather throughout. Tying down was completed before Easter, that’s early for us.
The fine weather continued and we managed to install many, many trellising posts and many, many metres of wire in readiness for our up and coming vines to fruit this year.
Bottle and Barrel Talk…
With the winery equipment shiny and new we bottled our first white and Rose wines, a surreal moment for us, a first of many vintages we hope.
Red wine from vintage 2024 is safely in barrel and ageing nicely under the watchful eye of Robb.
Grand Opening of The Winery “Y Gwindy”
As promised on completion of the winery we organised the official opening and Oz Clarke OBE, himself a great advocate of White Castle wines agreed to conduct the official opening of “Y Gwindy” the winery on June 1st. Our guests enjoyed an afternoon in his company.
With the scene was set we were proud to release White Castle Inaugural still white wine and Rose from vintage 2024 , both estate grown and produced at “Y Gwindy” Monmouthshire, this marked a milestone in White Castle vineyards journey to date. Standing tall in the winery is a honours board in recognition of all enthusiasts and believers in us with our winery plans, Thank you all.
Hot off the Press
We have received a handful of awards for our White Castle Wines this month, firstly Decanter World Wine awards 2025; our pinot Noir Précoce Reserve vintage 2022 gained 86 points ( Bronze award) alongside our Regent red wine vintage 2023 gaining 88 points again a Bronze award. We are delighted with these results and to add to them we had bronze awards for our Harry Rondo red wine vintage 2022 and Pinot Noir Précoce reserve 2022 in this years Wine GB annual wine competition.
These accolades are key in under pinning the quality, provenance and integrity of our Welsh wines.
Looking ahead; we are planning a pre harvest supper in September. This time of year the vineyard is at its best with row after row of lush vine leaf boasting sun kissed grapes; full details to follow.
New release wines are imminent…
- White Castle first Cabernet Franc sparkling Rose vintage 2023 a first for Wales and the UK.
- White Castle Sparkling White vintage 2022
- White Castle renowned Pinot Noir Précoce vintage 2023 long awaited by many of you and Thank you for your patience.
Visit: whitecastlevineyard.com
Viticulture as in any type of farming is a more than complicated job to get right. This takes skill patience long hours and dedication as White Castle has just demonstrated.
Velfrey Vineyard is based further west in Pembrokeshire telling Welsh Country…
“That Glen the new robot lawn mower is employee of the month. Hard working, devoted to duty, never complains, works long hours – will even work in the dark with his little headlights on. He trundles off down to the bottom of the vineyard, all by himself – he doesn’t seem to get lonely, I rather like to think of him just quietly humming to himself as he goes about his jobs.”
Update on the season so far…
What a difference from last year! Although, we are still saying ‘so far so good’!
Flowering was safely negotiated, fruit set came next and now we are at bunch formation – and I say again ‘so far so good’!
The vines have loved the weather this year and the balance of sunshine and a little bit of rain has been pretty much ideal.
We have been spending time on the canopy management, which started with tucking in the new shoots so that they are held neatly within the trellising wires. With our double guyot system where we lay two canes down (one heading North and the other South) on the fruiting wire, ideally we want the emerging shoots to head straight up through the wires and parallel to their neighbouring shoots.
As well as seeing lots of insects (for example ladybirds, bees, dragonflies etc) and spiders in the vineyard, we also very often find bird nests within the vine canopy, but this year was the first that we found a goldfinch nest in the Pinot Noir – absolutely beautiful! They were very dedicated parents, with one sitting patiently on the eggs and the other playing the local food delivery service, flitting in and out. We know there were at least four eggs and last night, whilst we were enjoying a cuppa in the garden, we were greeted by a ‘charm’ of these delightful birds – and would like to think they were our little Pinot goldfinch family.
After tucking in, it’s straight on to leaf stripping where we remove the leaves from around the mini-grapes to allow the wonderful sunshine in and the air to circulate – all of which helps to keep them healthy, clean and to aid ripening and flavour development.
The Solaris vines are very vigorous and basically love to grow! So keeping them neat is no mean feat! As this is the first variety to ripen, we leaf stripped them first and are now working hard to the keep the canopy under control – think lockdown hairstyle!
The Pinot Noir vines are more bushy than the Seyval Blanc but not quite as wayward as the Solaris; being a variety which can be more prone to disease challenge, it also needs a bit more tlc. So major leaf stripping and spraying with all the health giving tisanes we make here. And so far, things are looking good.
The Seyval Blanc vines are generally more restrained and tidy – although if left the shoots would elongate and spread a long old way!
In all three varieties, the fruit is looking lovely and clean and we’ll do everything we can to keep it that way.
The three year old Solaris vines on the slope in front of the visitor lodge are very happy indeed. The vines have been trained much lower to the ground, which is dark and shaley and absorbs heat which is radiated back up into the ripening grapes. We didn’t realise, however, just how ripe they were getting until we noticed some very keen blackbird attention! So bird netting out and we’ve wrapped these vines up to protect them. Needless to say we have some very grumpy blackbirds regularly tap dancing on top of the netting!
Visit: www.velfreyvineyard.com
Just one last thing Great Taste Awards are out and Welsh Country will comprehensively look at those in a future post but this from Little Grandma’s Kitchen is so worth a mention right now.
Visit: littlegrandmaskitchen.co.uk