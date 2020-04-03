First Food Boxes Delivered to Some of Wales’ Most Medically Vulnerable

The first food boxes of essential items have reached the doorstep of some of Wales’ most medically vulnerable people within the ‘shielding group’, who have no support available to them.

People within this ‘shielding group’ all have pre-existing medical conditions, and have received letters from the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) asking them to follow strict shielding measures for the next 12 weeks.

People who receive these letters are asked, in the first instance, to ask family, friends, neighbours and support groups for help with the delivery of food, medicine and other essentials. Those receiving food boxes today are only eligible because they have no other means of getting food – no family, friends or support groups who can deliver to them.

Thanks to the new £15m direct delivery food scheme, these people are now able to contact their local authority using the contact details in their letter from the CMO and request delivery of a box of essential food to their door. The box will contain essential foods in packages and tins with only limited fresh produce.

One box will provide essential food for one person for one week, and will arrive weekly direct to the door. If there are two eligible people shielding in the house, there will be two boxes.

A typical box will contain a range of items such as UHT long life milk, tinned produce, pasta, toilet roll, breakfast cereal, some fruit and vegetables and bread.

At this stage, boxes are not able to take account of dietary requirements but contents will be labelled. Work is underway to see whether it is possible to offer choice at a later stage.

Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths said:

“We are facing unprecedented times in our battle against Covid-19. This is understandably a deeply worrying time for all of our communities across Wales, particularly those who are extremely medically vulnerable shielding and who cannot draw on the support of others for food deliveries. “Our new weekly food boxes will provide essential food for these people and it is great to see the boxes arriving on people’s doorsteps across Wales. “I must stress these new food boxes are focused on those who have been notified they are within the shielding group and who do not have support elsewhere – it is an absolute last resort. We have to be clear and say we cannot do this for everyone but I am sure people will understand it is our duty as a Government to prioritise our most vulnerable people within this group at this extremely difficult time. “This delivery scheme will not only protect our most vulnerable but help them follow medical guidelines to stay at home, protect lives and our NHS as we fight this global pandemic together.”

Housing and Local Government Minister Julie James said:

“We have worked very closely with local authorities to get this delivery scheme up and running in a matter of days. I am grateful to them for all the work they have done in co-ordinating the deliveries for those in their areas who have no other means of support. “We are asking a great deal of people to shield themselves for up to twelve weeks, and in return we must ensure those without friends and family to help are supported so they can stay at home safely and protect the NHS.”

Andrew Selley and Hugo Mahoney, CEOs of Bidfood and Brakes, who are delivering the boxes, said:

“We’re very proud that the foodservice industry’s two largest distributors have come together with the Welsh Government to create packages of food and essential supplies for vulnerable people in isolation. “Both businesses have a very strong Welsh heritage with a number of depots across the country and we plan to use our distribution networks to ensure we reach the vulnerable in every corner of Wales. Our highly professional drivers and warehouse teams are extremely motivated to help this vital national endeavour.”

Five things you need to know about food boxes and medicine deliveries: https://gov.wales/safe-help/if-i-need-to-stay-at-home