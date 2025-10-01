Firm Celebrates 30 Years of Supporting Apprentices and Employers

One of Wales’ leading independent work-based learning providers has delivered in excess of 20,000 apprenticeship programmes in more than 4,500 businesses over the past 30 years.

Welshpool-based Cambrian Training Company (CTC), which covers the whole of Wales from its network of five offices, is celebrating 30 years of delivering quality apprenticeships to businesses.

The innovative company, which held 30th anniversary celebrations today (Tuesday), has run a social media campaign, featuring apprentices, employers, staff and stakeholders, daily throughout September.

The company began life as a small subsidiary of Mid Wales Tourism (now MWT Cymru), delivering vocational skills to support the development of the region’s tourism sector.

CTC has grown into one of Wales’ most respected apprenticeship providers, with 63 employees and nine partner subcontractors currently working with more than 850 employers.

Totally committed to delivering excellence, the company has pioneered training in the hospitality and food and drink manufacturing industries, whilst also branching out into new sectors, such as health and social care.

Apprenticeship Provider of the Year and Best Work-Based Apprenticeship Provider in Wales are just two of the accolades won by the company, which nurtures talent.

CTC created the Young Butcher of the Year competition which has evolved to become Apprentice Butcher of the Year and the Cambrian Training Awards. The company has also supported Skills Competition Wales’ hospitality competitions since its inception in 2014.

From launching centres of excellence to becoming a direct Welsh Government contractor and recently transitioning to a 100% employee-owned trust, the company is passionate about empowering individuals, supporting communities and driving forward inclusive, high-quality vocational education across Wales.

In addition, CTC plays a pivotal role in championing and supporting the development, growth and long-term sustainability of Wales’s hospitality and food and drink manufacturing sectors – critical contributors to the Welsh economy and key sources of employment, particularly within rural communities.

Through strategic partnerships and sponsorships, including the Culinary Association of Wales, Food & Drink Wales Awards, Royal Welsh Agricultural Society and regional tourism awards, CTC actively supports sector development, celebrates excellence and fosters innovation.

The company’s deep engagement with industry bodies and events strengthens vocational pathways and ensures that training remains relevant, responsive and meets the needs of Welsh businesses and communities.

CTC is focused on playing a key role in Wales’ evolving tertiary education system, ensuring that students are aware of and understand all the career pathways open to them when they leave school.

“We are very proud of our achievements at Cambrian Training Company over the last 30 years,” said Faith O’Brien, managing director. “It isn’t just a business, it’s a force for good. We help people build careers, find confidence and discover their potential. We support employers, shape sectors, champion inclusivity and we do it with integrity and warmth.”

Founder trustee director of Cambrian Training (Trustees) Ltd EO, Arwyn Watkins, OBE, who led a management buy out of the company in 2002, spoke about the history, challenges and evolution of the business, “built on passion, innovation and, above all, people”.

“From our earliest days, we set out with a clear mission: to provide high-quality training, to develop skills and to create opportunities that change lives and strengthen communities,” he said. “Over the past 30 years, we have achieved this and so much more. “The world of training and skills development continues to evolve and Cambrian Training Company will continue to lead with innovation, integrity and impact.”

In a message to the board of directors, he added:

“Continue the legacy, don’t stop taking risks, stand out from the crowd, make mistakes and learn from them, be innovative and creative. “At all costs, remain responsive and make quick decisions because no successful business in a fast moving environment is run by a committee.”

Faith added:

“Cambrian Training Company’s journey so far has been defined by strong partnerships, innovation in learning delivery and a passionate commitment to empowering people with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in a competitive, fast-changing economy. “We will continue to hold true to these values as we engage with more Welsh learners and inspire them to succeed in their chosen careers. Here’s to the next chapter of Cambrian Training.”

Feature image: Directors and staff at Cambrian Training Company’s 30th anniversary celebrations.