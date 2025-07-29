FfWHR Launches New Magical Summer Steam Train Service

The Welsh Highland Railway is set to bring a dash of magic and adventure to family holidays in North Wales this summer, with the launch of The Whistling Dragon.

The new service, which departs from Caernarfon Station and travels through the spectacular Snowdonia National Park to Rhyd Ddu Station, is designed with younger passengers in mind. It will run most Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays until 28th August, offering a memorable half-day out for families exploring the region during the school holidays.

On arrival at Rhyd Ddu Station, there will be a host of dragon-themed activities on offer for younger visitors to discover.

Plus, children travelling on The Whistling Dragon will also receive an exclusive activity pack on arrival at Caernarfon Station, packed with games, puzzles and railway-themed challenges to enjoy along the journey.

The new service celebrates the red dragon of the Welsh flag, one of the most iconic and enduring symbols of Welsh identity.

The dragon will feature across the train’s promotional materials, helping spark the imagination of young adventurers and underlining the railway’s rich cultural heritage.

The Welsh Highland Railway is the UK’s longest heritage railway and runs for 25 miles from Caernarfon, past the foot of Snowdon and the picture postcard village of Beddgelert, then through the stunning Aberglaslyn Pass and on to Porthmadog.