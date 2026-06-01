Father’s Day Gift Ideas from NEOM

Squeeze The Day Reed Diffuser from NEOM

NEOM is another one of my favourite companies and they have the perfect treat for Father’s Day with this fresh, energising and a super fragrance for Dad on his special day. NEOM’s Squeeze The Day scent is a vibrant citrus blend designed to uplift and refresh, it combines grapefruit, mandarin and eucalyptus giving a bright, zesty fragrance that feels instantly revitalising. Expertly blended with 100% natural fragrances, it is part of NEOM’s Wellbeing range, which has been created to help you sleep better, stress less, have more energy and a boosted mood.

To use just unscrew the NEOM refill and pour into the glass vessel and then insert the quality reeds. Then just enjoy the fragrance. If you prefer a stronger scent use all the reeds and turn frequently. It is such an easy way to fragrance a room to your own taste.

Reeds are such a great gift idea for Dad on his special Father’s Day but also for any birthday presents you have to buy later. I am such a huge fan of NEOM reed diffuser and enjoy gifting them as they are a much better gift than a bunch of flowers as reed diffusers last so much longer.

Size & Price: 100ml/£55.00

Visit: johnlewis.com available from 1st June

Feeling Grounded Body Wash from NEOM

This is a new body wash from NEOM’s Wellbeing range which will actually transform your daily routine into moments of wellbeing. Powered by a 100% natural fragrance, each NEOM formula is expertly blended with pure essential oils. I am always impressed at how NEOM carefully and cleverly blend their essential oils, which really is a skill. Defined by its true-to-nature fragrance, crafted with 100% natural essential oils, this body wash develops on your skin into a sensorial, mood-boosting experience that feels effortlessly luxurious and clean.

Feeling Grounded Body Wash is a calming, woody blend that has been designed to centre your mind and bring a sense of balance, just perfect for slowing down and resetting. I think this will make a brilliant gift for Father’s Day.