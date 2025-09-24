English Teacher Are Youth Music Awards 2025 Grassroots Heroes

Tuesday 16th September, London UK: Youth Music, the UK’s leading young people’s music charity, has today revealed that Leeds-based band English Teacher has been crowned the winner of its Grassroots Hero Award for their unwavering commitment to highlighting the importance of not just grassroots music venues but the entire grassroots music scene.

The band will receive their award at the Youth Music Awards, in association with Hal Leonard Europe and media partner Notion, which takes place on Wednesday 15th October 2025 at Troxy, London – an event celebrating the next generation of musical talent.

English Teacher have been rewarded for their advocacy efforts and for the backing of overlooked, underfunded and unrepresented projects in the grassroots music scene. The Grassroots Hero Award is the only category announced ahead of the ceremony. All other award winners across the evening’s categories will be revealed on the night.

English Teacher has a long-standing history with Youth Music, having been selected through on open call for mentoring at the Youth Music-funded project, Music:Leeds, in 2019. In 2022, the band won The Rising Star Award (Artist) at the Youth Music Awards, a full circle moment as they now win the prestigious Grassroots Hero Award three years later, taking the baton from Jordan Stephens (feature image), who received the award last year. Their journey reached another milestone with the Mercury Prize in 2024.

English Teacher front woman, Lily Fontaine, commented on the award win:

“Youth Music were there for me at a time when I was struggling to find a way to keep pushing towards a career in music. Through financing vital regional support networks like Come Play With Me and Music: Leeds, and through personally hiring me to explore my interest in music journalism, to giving us the Rising Star Award (Artist) in 2022, I’m really grateful to them for being such an important part of my personal and the band’s evolution.”

This year will also see the Music Producer Award named in honour of Maxi Jazz, with bandmate Sister Bliss presenting the award on the night. Bliss commented:

“I wanted to partner with Youth Music because the work they do, giving young people in challenging circumstances the opportunity to take part in music-making projects is simply invaluable. Music changed our lives, and we were part of a generation lucky enough to have some music provision in schools. “That has now all but disappeared, remaining only for the privileged few. I wanted the award in Maxi’s name to inspire the next generation and remind us of his legacy. He was an extraordinary ordinary South London boy, and he would absolutely support the belief that access to music education and mentorship is essential for our communities, and for nourishing our connection to each other and to joy itself.”

The 2025 awards will also shine a spotlight on Youth Music’s Rescue the Roots campaign, launched to protect grassroots youth music projects from closure. Every pound raised will be matched up to £1 million, creating £2 million to support youth organisations and emerging creatives in urgent need.

Here are just some of the nominees in the running. The full list can be found here: www.youthmusic.org.uk/youth-music-awards-2025-nominees-and-sponsors

Welsh nominees included:

have been nominated for the Original Track Award (Group) for their indie folk song, Long Train Rides, blending diverse musical influences. Mali Hâf has been nominated for Original Track Award (Solo) for her track, Esgusoidion, blending her Welsh heritage with cutting edge electronic beats.

Inspirational Music Leader sponsored by The MU

Rebecca Tunley is an accomplished musician with over 15 years’ experience working with learning-disabled young people. While completing a master’s in Music Therapy, she served as Head of Music at one of the UK’s largest special schools and is now Family Support Co-ordinator and Designated Safeguarding Lead at Youth Music-funded Soundabout. Rebecca continues to compose, arrange, and record professionally.

Outstanding Project Award sponsored by Rocksteady Music School

Conscious Youth C.I.C is a youth-led grassroots organisation based in West Yorkshire. Their work challenges inequalities and supports young people from marginalised communities to become creators rather than consumers. In the last two years, they launched ‘HD Sounds’ – a youth-led music production house, the first of its kind in the region.

Rising Star Award (Industry) supported by People’s Postcode Lottery

Rightkeysonly is a Welsh EDM artist bringing experimental beats and heavy basslines. Keys is also a PhD student and founder of Amplifying Accessibility, a project supporting Disabled music workers and promoting inclusive practices across the industry.

Social Action Award sponsored by Hal Leonard Europe

AudioActive, based in Sussex, nurtures young people’s creative and personal development through multiple programmes. The charity has supported stars before mainstream success, including Rizzle Kicks, Rag’n’Bone Man, and Arrdee, focusing on opportunities for underrepresented youth outside major cities.

Lyricist Award sponsored by PRS for Music

Boudicca is a fearless artist and activist, nominated for her song Ceasefire. As a mother and advocate for women’s rights, youth empowerment and LGBTQ+ equality, she channels high-energy rap and spoken word into music that amplifies underrepresented voices.

Original Track Award (Group) sponsored by Marshall Amplification

Hannah Paloma and James Jones, multi-instrumentalists from South Wales, blend diverse influences to create their indie folk track Long Train Rides, showcasing their unique combined sound.

Original Track Award (Solo) supported by DMS Vinyl

Garrett Laurie, Northern Irish singer-songwriter, creates alt-folk music evoking candlelit libraries and stained-glass imagery. A former Youth Music Scratch My Progress artist, Laurie’s emotive, vocally-driven work explores personal experiences and pop culture.

Rising Star Award (Artist) supported by Pirate

JayaHadADream, a Jamaican-Irish rapper, blends grime and hip hop with introspective storytelling. Since winning the 2024 Glastonbury Emerging Talent Competition, she has performed at major UK festivals and gained recognition from artists including Ghetts and Stormzy.

Youth Music CEO, Matt Griffiths, said:

“We have been blown away by the quality of entries for this year’s Youth Music Awards. This is what the Youth Music Awards are all about – recognising and praising the people within this industry who are making real waves. With the arts continuing to suffer from repeated funding cuts, it’s our mission at Youth Music to continue spotlighting change makers within the industry and raising funds via our Rescue the Roots campaign, to ensure that this quality of work can continue in the future and support many more young people with their musical journeys.”

The 2025 Youth Music Awards will take place at Troxy, London, on Wednesday 15th October. Full details can be found at youthmusic.org.uk/awards and on Youth Music’s Instagram and TikTok social channels.

Feature image: Jordan Stephens, Rizzle Kicks, winning the Grassroots Hero Award at the Youth Music Awards 2024. Credit: Tim Whitby