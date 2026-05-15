Emilie-Rose Raises £1k and Donates Hair to Little Princess Trust

Eight-year-old Builth Wells Primary school pupil Emilie-Rose Edwards has raised £1,000 by having her long locks cut off to support children who have lost their hair through cancer or other conditions.

The hair and the money raised will now go to the Little Princess Trust which provides free real hair wigs to children and young people up to the age of 24. The charity is also a key funder of childhood cancer research to find kinder and more effective treatments.

Emilie-Rose, who had always taken pride in her long hair, made the decision herself to support the charity and had at least 12 inches cut off, leaving her with a shoulder-length bob.

“Emilie had beautiful, long, wavy hair down to her waist and she had not had a major haircut since she was four,” explained her mum, Katie Hughson, who lives in Rhayader. “One of her school friends had her hair cut for Little Princess Trust and she decided she wanted to do it as well. “She now looks quite grown up with her bob and thinks she looks better with short, curly hair. I’m very proud of her.”

Emilie originally set a fundraising target of £500 which was quickly surpassed following donations from family, friends and people who read about her on social media.

“We are really grateful to everyone who supported Emilie,” added Katie. “We hope that her donated hair and the money raised will help to make two wigs for children. It’s such a big thing for a little girl to lose her hair and I can’t imagine as a parent having to go through that.”

Proud grandad, Steve Hughson, said Emilie is aware that family members had been diagnosed with cancer and wanted to do something to help.