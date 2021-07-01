Drop Bear Beer Co. exploded onto the UK beer scene in 2019 with the mission of bringing true craft to the low/no alcohol beer market.

Dropping the Alcohol, Perfecting the Craft

Co-founded by Joelle Drummond and Sarah McNena in their home in Swansea, Drop Bear Beer

Co. is the first female-founded alcohol-free beer company in the world! Numerous award wins, four craft beers, and hundreds of thousands of crafty bottles later, Drop Bear is recognised as the

UK’s top rated low/no alcohol brewer.

100% natural, traditionally brewed with only the highest quality ingredients, Drop Bear believes in great low alcohol beer for all. That’s why the entire range is only 0.5% ABV, gluten free, vegan, and low calorie. No additives or funny business required! Each crafty bottle is on a mission to disrupt the industry, living proof that real beer doesn’t need alcohol to be awesome.

Drop Bear Beer Co’s range includes a Yuzu Pale Ale, Tropical IPA, Bonfire Stout and New World

Lager, each of which have won a number of awards, including most recently a Double Gold,

Gold, Silver and Bronze at the European Beer Challenge 2021. Awesome!

Available to purchase across the UK, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Spain, Netherlands and more, Drop Bear is the craft beer that the low/no alcohol market long desired and we’re taking the world by storm.

Sustainable Beyond Beer

Sure, our job is to make life changing low/no alcohol beers but we strongly believe that businesses of any shape or size can and MUST do their bit to help the environment. We don’t want to just talk the talk, we walk the darn walk! Here are some of the steps we are currently taking:

Committed to saving as many trees as possible and minimising waste, the Drop Bear office is paperless and fully digital, and it always will be! We plant a minimum of 36 trees per month, sponsor global renewable energy projects and operate a renewable electric business vehicle to reduce our carbon footprint.

Committed to only using natural materials, all of our packaging can be recycled or re-used! From our glass beer bottles, cardboard shipping boxes with paper wrap to our mailing bags made from sugar cane, our message in a bottle is simple – recycle!

Website: www.dropbearbeers.com

Facebook: @DropBearBeer

Twitter: @DropBearBeer

Instagram: dropbearbeer

Tel: 07495 066 060