Derwen Farm Shop was the brainchild of Rachael Joseph, a local businesswoman, who has a passion for good quality food with an emphasis on local. Rachael had always enjoyed visiting markets and food fayres and realised there was an abundance of good quality produce in the area, but with no outlet, so a farm shop seemed to be the perfect solution.

The shop opened in 2006 and has been through a massive learning curve with many ups and downs. But the shop has gone from strength to strength and has been well received by suppliers and customers in the local area and further afield.

A wonderful deli counter stocks a range of cheeses from across Wales, a number of which are very local, as well as a good selection of national and international cheeses and charcuterie. All meat sold is local, free-range and organic when possible. Fresh fruit and vegetable deliveries arrive daily. We also have a very local grower who’s range of chemical free produce grows yearly.

Rachael has a great team working in the Derwen Farm Shop, all of whom share her love of food. As the shop has grown so has the kitchen where lots of fresh goods are produced daily, giving a wonderful feast for the eyes, nose and taste buds.

The emphasis is on good quality, fresh and local produce, organic where possible.

Looking at the farm shop in more detail…

We like to think of the Farm Shop as a ‘one stop shop’ where you can buy everything you need for a delicious meal and pick up a new completely different food you’ve maybe not tried before!

Fruits and Vegetables

A fresh delivery of fruit and veg arrives at the Derwen Farm Shop almost every day.

We try our best to source as much produce as we can from local growers, and for this reason, seasonal favourites are not available all year round.

However, we do have a well sourced, reliable fruit and veg supplier who can provide us with fruits and vegetables from further afield.

We do our up most to keep our fruit and vegetables fresh and always looking their best.