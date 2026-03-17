Derwen Farm Shop was the brainchild of Rachael Joseph, a local businesswoman, who has a passion for good quality food with an emphasis on local. Rachael had always enjoyed visiting markets and food fayres and realised there was an abundance of good quality produce in the area, but with no outlet, so a farm shop seemed to be the perfect solution.
The shop opened in 2006 and has been through a massive learning curve with many ups and downs. But the shop has gone from strength to strength and has been well received by suppliers and customers in the local area and further afield.
A wonderful deli counter stocks a range of cheeses from across Wales, a number of which are very local, as well as a good selection of national and international cheeses and charcuterie. All meat sold is local, free-range and organic when possible. Fresh fruit and vegetable deliveries arrive daily. We also have a very local grower who’s range of chemical free produce grows yearly.
Rachael has a great team working in the Derwen Farm Shop, all of whom share her love of food. As the shop has grown so has the kitchen where lots of fresh goods are produced daily, giving a wonderful feast for the eyes, nose and taste buds.
The emphasis is on good quality, fresh and local produce, organic where possible.
Looking at the farm shop in more detail…
We like to think of the Farm Shop as a ‘one stop shop’ where you can buy everything you need for a delicious meal and pick up a new completely different food you’ve maybe not tried before!
Fruits and Vegetables
A fresh delivery of fruit and veg arrives at the Derwen Farm Shop almost every day.
We try our best to source as much produce as we can from local growers, and for this reason, seasonal favourites are not available all year round.
However, we do have a well sourced, reliable fruit and veg supplier who can provide us with fruits and vegetables from further afield.
We do our up most to keep our fruit and vegetables fresh and always looking their best.
Derwen’s Own
We are proud to have a team of talented cooks and bakers here at the farm shop who make many of our own cakes, quiches and other delicious baked goods which are available in the deli counter daily.
At the farm shop, we are mostly known for our sausage rolls which are made fresh on the day in the farm shop kitchen. Our most popular flavours are caramelised onion, cranberry and stuffing, black pudding and plain.
Other goods which are loved by our customers are our large scotch eggs and our delicious quiches ranging from sizes small, medium to large.
*Small orders for quiches and sausage rolls can be ordered by calling us here at the farm shop. Larger orders will need to be called through a few days in advance*
Meat
All of our meat is local as possible and completely free range!
We have a weekly supply of Appleyards pork (located in Shrewsbury) Packington’s chickens (located in Staffordshire) and less regular supply of Dexter beef, Longhorn beef and Willo Game.
During the festive period, we are able to take deposits for Brisbourne Bronze turkeys, geese and cockerels.
Bread
We have fresh bread delivered from Smiths Bakery, Oswestry Monday to Saturday. Our bread delivery consists of white, wholemeal, granary and soft white baps.
On top of our daily order, we are able to order additional bread for any customers who place their order with us the day before.
We also have an in-store freezer which offers ‘bake-off’ sourdough loafs and baguettes, croissants, pain au raisin and other pastries from Hedonist bakery, Hereford.
Cheese
We have a vast range of cheese available from our Derwen Farm Shop deli counter. Which includes a strong range of cows, sheep and goats cheese. Our cheeses span from local or Welsh cheeses such as Caws Gynog, and Trefaldwyn Blue, together with other popular cheeses from up and down the UK such as Mrs Kirkhams Lancashire, Applebys Cheshire, Baron Bigod, Worcestershire Hop and Suffolk Gold. We also have some overseas favourites like Manchego, Montagnolo and Carmen Truffle.
All of our cheese will be freshly cut to any size you may wish.
For anyone looking to purchase cheese as a gift or just look for a quick buy, we stock 200g – 250g truckles of many of our Welsh favourites such as Perl Wen, Perl Las and Cenarth Brie.
Other Dairy
Going forward with our commitment to supporting local businesses, we are proud to stock Daisy Bank Dairy organic milk, Montgomery and Hamers free range eggs, Abermule.
General Groceries
We make all the best efforts at the farm shop to keep our shelves fully stocked at all times.
We stock many of the staple items for a typical food shop as well as more surprising products.
Whilst exploring our grocery isle, you will find local jams and chutney’s from Pantri Swswen and delicious local honey from Tregynon and Llanymynech.
Refills
To try and do our bit for the planet, we offer refills on many common house hold products from Eco-leaf! The products include washing-up liquid, laundry conditioner, multi-surface spray, hand soap and hair products.
Please note – This is not self service, please ask one our friendly members of staff for a refill!
Local Wines | Welsh Bitters, Ales and Stout | Shropshire Cider
We have several local breweries and wine makers in the area including Monty’s brewery, Stonehouse Brewery, Montgomery wines, Kerry Vale Vineyard and Hare Moon Shropshire Cider.
Our latest supplier to the Derwen Farm Shop is Polly’s, a brewery from Mold, North Wales. Polly’s consists of stouts, ales and IPA’s.