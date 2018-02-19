Daffodil Foods – Bircher Yogurt success for fast growing Llŷn business

Llyn Peninsula based yogurts supplier, Daffodil Foods, has secured an exciting opportunity with Lidl supplying Lidl own brand Bircher Yogurt. A range of three muesli based yogurts has landed in Lidl stores across UK last month. This comes as the business prepares to diversify into other dairy products.

Lynne King, Director of the Daffodil Foods, explains: “For those who are not in-the-know to what Bircher Muesli actually is, imagine soaking up the oats (gluten free in our case) in fruit juice and mixing them with yogurt and other fruits. You end up with a nutritious breakfast staple packed with dairy, fibre and carbohydrates, all in one pot and easy to eat on the go. It’s basically a summer version of the porridge.”

Lidl has launched 3 different flavours: Cherry & Blueberry, Apple & Raspberry and exotic Mango & Passion fruit.

“As a relatively young business, we were very excited about this venture. We are all for natural, wholesome and innovative dairy products, so it is needless to say that we were overjoyed when Lidl saw our Bircher as bang on trend and decided to put it into their range.” added Lynne.

Bircher yogurt has recently grown in popularity mostly thanks to the food bloggers who crowned it a perfectly balanced breakfast-on-the-go. Almost every large coffee chain has got one of these in their breakfast offer.

Daffodil Foods has seen a double-digit growth in sales over the last 3 years and the Lidl contract will hopefully aid that growth further.

Lidl Bircher joins Daffodil Foods’ portfolio of other private label products as well as Daffodil’s own range of layered yogurts available in independent retailers and Asda stores in Wales.

A little bit about Daffodil Foods:

Daffodil Foods Limited is a Welsh dairy company producing layered, thick and creamy, indulgent yogurts from fresh local Welsh milk. Stocked in most Welsh Tescos and several independent shops & hotels.

We use Welsh milk and Welsh cream, blended with the finest Madagscan Vanilla to make panna cotta, which can be turned out onto a plate and dizzled with the separate serving of raspberry compote. It is a very fashionable and popular dessert and we take all the hassle out of it. People can turn it out of the pots and serve for a romantic meal or dinner party, and nobody would be any the wiser! In fact we produced many thousands of pots for the Valentine week.

For more information please visit: www.daffodilfoods.co.uk

