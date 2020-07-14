At Coleg Sir Gâr and Coleg Ceredigion, we work hard to ensure that your time spent with us is exciting, fun and most importantly, provides you with the knowledge, opportunities and transferrable life skills that enable you to progress to higher levels of learning or employment.

Spanning the regions of Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, the college offers a wide range of further education, higher education, work based learning and commercial courses from entry level through to degree level, in a range of academic and vocational disciplines.

The college is part of a dual sector partnership with University of Wales Trinity Saint David and provides bilingual progression pathways for those learners who want to stay locally to study, as well as working with local schools to provide vocational provision for 14-16 year old pupils on a weekly basis.

Safeguarding is a priority for us. The care, support and guidance provided to learners is an outstanding feature of this inclusive college. In this context, all learners are treated equally and are expected to be tolerant and accepting of others.

Specialist help is also available through mentors and an excellent support team who help those who may have lost their way in education or who are experiencing additional or personal needs.

We ensure that our standards of teaching and learning are high and that student outcomes combine with a fantastic, enjoyable learning experience.

The college is proud of its range of success stories and student alumni who have progressed to excel in their chosen careers. It also has a long-standing high achieving record in Skills Competitions Wales and UKSkills boasting national and international success.

We aim to inspire students, advance their skills, create a range of opportunities for learners and ensure that each learner achieves their potential. We are also passionate about learning and those studying with us are placed at the very heart of everything that we do.

Inspiring Learners – Fulfilling Potential – Achieving Excellence

Tel: Coleg Sir Gâr 01554 748179 Coleg Ceredigion 01239 612032 (Cardigan) 01970 639700 (Aberystwyth)

Web: www.colegsirgar.ac.uk www.ceredigion.ac.uk

Email: admissions@colegsirgar.ac.uk (Insert Ceredigion email)

COVID19: Since the beginning of the Covid19 pandemic, Coleg Sir Gâr and Coleg Ceredigion closed its campuses, adhering to government guidelines. However, lessons have been continuing behind the scenes using digital classrooms and the same level of support is being offered to existing learners. Support teams are working digitally and are processing applications for this September. The college is working with Welsh Government to implement steps to ensure that students and staff safety come first.