Cardigan River and Food Festival Celebrates 25 Years

The Cardigan River & Food Festival is back on 16th August 2025 between 10am and 5pm. Now in its 25th year, it was set up to celebrate the quality and diversity of food and drink producers in the immediate locality and wider Wales region, thereby stimulating trade and social activity in the town. It was founded by Menter Aberteifi, a grass roots, not for profit organisation, based in Cardigan that is dedicated to regenerating the area for the benefit of the community.

The festival started as a few stalls on Prince Charles Quay but has since evolved into a widely anticipated and established community event. It attracts around 6,000+ visitors annually, with up to 16,000 people recorded in Cardigan in one year, possibly attracted by the free park and ride facility provided on that day.

Over the years it has grown dramatically, and is now held in the centrally located Quay St car park. The site hub is the Food Court – a large marquee surrounded by street food stalls and cocktail bars, adjacent to the river, with seating provided for up to 120 people and a fully equipped stage. From here, a varied programme of musicians and performers, food talks and demos, entertain the crowds throughout the day. There is also a craft area and various other stalls.

The upper-level Food Market features a wide range of stalls selling almost exclusively Welsh produced food and drink. There is also a mixture of presentations and participatory workshops for adults and children.

The festival continues to grow and diversify. This year will have well over 100 exhibitors. It draws interest from an increasing number of new businesses that focus on sustainability, nutrition and local produce, and for many traders this event provides crucial income. They feedback on its distinctly welcoming atmosphere and that it is the highlight of their festival year. Many exhibitors have returned annually since the festival’s inception.

For further information about the 2025 festival visit: www.cardigan-food-festival.co.uk or follow us on Facebook here: www.facebook.com/CardiganFoodFestival

Two Nationally and Internationally Known Artists to Headline the Entertainment at the 25th Cardigan River and Food Festival on 16th August

Natasha Watts

Well known British soul singer, songwriter, performer and entertainer. Natasha has recorded no less than four studio albums and one orchestral album, performing on stages across the United Kingdom and Europe. Originally from London but now living in Llangrannog, Natasha is a versatile artist working in the Soul, Funk, Ballads and Jazz genres. She will also be appearing in concert at Theatr Mwldan in November.

India Arkin