Cardigan Guildhall Market first opened its doors in 1860. It was the first civic building in Britain in the “modern Gothic” style advocated by John Ruskin, and includes some Arabic influences (as can be seen in the arch decorations). Over the years the market has evolved from a meat and corn market into a uniquely diverse collection of local traders. Spread over two floors the Market has been open continuously for 160 years and closed its doors for the first time during the lockdown this year. Now it’s open again and with a host of new traders joining the family there’s even more here to provoke your interest.

Since July 2014 it has been managed by Menter Aberteifi, a not for profit organisation, based in the adjacent Guildhall building, which they also manage. Menter Aberteifi Cyf. is a community regeneration company originally set up in 1996, with the stated objective “to promote and implement the successful regeneration of Cardigan Town for the benefit of the community” The organisation has since developed as a not for profit company, limited by guarantee, and operated by an elected board of volunteer directors. In addition to the Guildhall and Market, the Company have also run the very successful Cardigan River and Food Festival since 1999 and the tourism promotion website: visitcardigan.com and introduced free wi-fi throughout the town.

The Market and associated courtyard supports many local independent traders who are able to showcase their unique products and services in a beautiful environment. Our longest standing trader has been here for over 40 years. The Market also offers an opportunity for fledgling businesses to test their products and bring them to market. Many have gone on to start their own shops in the High Street. Some recent examples include Cardigan Bay Brownies, Crwst, the Crafters Cwtch and U Melt Me.

A £1.5M major upgrade and renewal of the Market is planned for next year with some preliminary work due to start in the Autumn.

For more information about the market please contact the CEO, Julian Beynon-Lewis on telephone: 01239 615554 or email: jbl@menter-aberteifi.com