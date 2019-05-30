Bodrhyddan Hall is a Grade I listed building and has been the home of Lord Langford and his family for over 500 years. Set in several acres of stunning formal gardens and reclaimed woodland, the house is one of the few remaining family-owned stately homes in Wales.

Bodrhyddan is largely of 17th century design with notable Victorian additions by the famed architect, William Eden Nesfield, who commissioned his father, Willian Andrew Nesfield to design the gardens and grounds. The Woodland Walk area was reclaimed in the early 2000’s and is home to dozens of species of birds, mammals and amphibians.

The interior of the house contains an extensive historical collection. Notable examples include arms & armour, a variety of fine art and portraits, and a 3,000 year old Egyptian mummy & Sarcophagus.

A variety of hot drinks and cakes are available from our tea rooms, that can seat over 60 visitors. It is the ideal place to cool off on a hot day or take shelter if the weather turns.

Bodrhyddan Hall is open to the public between 2-5pm Tuesdays and Thursdays between June to September, however we will open at almost any other time for groups larger than 25. A guided tour of the house takes approximately 90 minutes and handheld audio devices offer around an hour tour of the garden.

Admission for a tour of the house is £7 for adults and £4 for children while visitors who just want to visit the garden pay just £4, while child’s entry is £2.

Bodrhyddan Hall is also an idyllic wedding venue or ideal corporate destination for training courses and seminars. Both the Great Hall and Summer House are licensed for civil ceremonies while the lawns are perfect for marquee-based receptions. The Billiards Room can seat over 50 delegates for client-winning pitches and presentations while smaller meeting rooms are also available.

