Cannabis tea from Morgans Brew has a Hemp Variety of cannabis which is 100% organic vegan and legal and is full of life enhancing cannabinoids, which has been shown to help relieve stress, anxiety, sleep, pain, digestion and low mood.

Geoff Morgan tells Welsh Country of his Cannabis Tea:

“The cannabis is sourced from family run EU certified organic grown and environmental responsibility farms in the Baltic region and prepared in the UK, we work in close partnership with farmers to ensure crops are of highest quality and standard,

Resulting in a delicious wellness cannabis tea which is high in CBD cannabinoids providing numerous health benefits, thanks to the whole plant and powered by nature,

Our cannabis tea is legal in the UK because it contains less than 2%THC which is the funny bit in the plant.

It is perfectly safe to consume, has no side effects, and can improve concentration and wellbeing Our CBD tea is a single organic origin blend, does not cause a high, Delicious taste, safe and legal and caffeine free also being a natural and non-addictive.

Once boiled and steeped for a minimum of 5 to 8 minutes the health fats found in the seeds enable natural absorption of CBDa and cannabinoids into the body which has shown to help wellbeing.

Our Cannabis Tea (CBD Tea) is retailed in 100gram pouches when using the tea we suggest to use two teaspoon per person and once steeped don’t throw away its can be steeped twice or if you like a lighter palate steep as may time as you can get the flavour from the infusion we use a cafeteria for all our herbal teas as you can see what going on and what strength it is by the colour also it hold the tea mix in the bottom of the cafeteria when pouring,

CBD and existing pharmaceuticals should be taken two hrs apart, Extend to four hrs if medication carries a grapefruit warning but if not sure always consult your GP first. Do not consume if pregnant or breastfeeding.”