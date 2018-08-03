Cambrian Training launches new website

Cambrian Training the highly acclaimed training provider launches its new website designed to support employers and learners

An award-winning training provider has launched a fresh, new look with a rebranded company logo and revamped website, which has been designed to support employers and learners all over Wales.

Cambrian Training Company chose the Royal Welsh Show last week to both unveil its rebrand and launch its new website with the help of some of the employers with which it works.

The company, which has its headquarters in Welshpool and offices in Llanelli, Holyhead, Colwyn Bay and Builth Wells, specialises in the delivery of work-based apprenticeships, Jobs Growth Wales and employability opportunities across a range of industries pan-Wales.

Cambrian Training Company is renowned for tailoring training to meet the specific needs of employers and learners.

The newly renovated website – http://www.cambriantraining.com – has been redesigned in-line with what the new brand represents – a focus on learners and employers.

The modernised site includes simple and bold features for ease of use, inspiring imagery from workplaces, where the training company works and handy new content relevant to its audience, including ‘success stories’ and ‘vacancies’.

“Our new website has a modern, vibrant, contemporary look and feel that is linked with our new logo and rebrand,” said Katy Godsell, Cambrian Training Company’s marketing manager. “We have introduced new and exciting features to enhance the support services we provide to employers and learners across Wales.

“By featuring success stories, we hope it will help people to learn more about apprenticeships through the experience of others. Our mission is to help businesses grow within Wales by recruiting talented learners to sustainable and rewarding jobs.”

The new ‘vacancies’ feature is particularly exciting for Cambrian Training Company as it can now offer employers across Wales the opportunity to advertise their quality apprenticeship and Jobs Growth Wales vacancies on the website, free of charge.

Each job is then linked back to the Apprenticeship Matching Service on Careers Wales’ website, which is used by thousands of young people, giving maximum exposure to employers.

This feature allows the company to advertise apprenticeship opportunities from a wide range of industry sectors within which it delivers. Employers can filter and review applications easily and shortlist and invite applicants for interview all from a personal area of the system. This service, alongside their social media campaigns, gives maximum exposure for vacancies.

Attending the launch was Brod: The Danish Bakery, Cardiff, which has just taken on their second apprentice after advertising via the Apprenticeship Matching Service and will receive training delivered by Cambrian Training Company.

“We want to bring up the next generation of bakers in a good quality environment where we use the proper handcrafted bakery method,” said Betina Skovbro, of Brod: The Danish Bakery. “We believe helping to give people skills at any age is very important.

“Cambrian Training Company’s trainer, Mark Llywellyn, has been brilliant and a massive support to our apprentices. The ‘Vacancies’ webpage on their new site, which is linked to Careers Wales’ Apprenticeship Matching Service, is so useful in getting the right person for your business and we totally recommend it.”

Apprenticeship, Traineeship and Jobs Growth Wales programmes, led by the Welsh Government, are supported by the European Social Fund.

The images show Cambrian Training’s marketing manager Katy Godsell (centre) and marketing assistant Katie George (right) with Emina Redzepovic from Brod: The Danish Bakery launching Cambrian Training Company’s new website and rebrand

