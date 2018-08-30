Cambrian Training has Faith in their chief operating officer

Cambrian Training Company the award winning training provider has a person with more than 20 years of leadership experience within the work-based learning sector across the UK that has been appointed as the chief operating officer

Faith O’Brien steps up from a consultancy role to the new position at Welshpool-based Cambrian Training Company, which has regional offices in Llanelli, Holyhead, Colwyn Bay and Builth Wells.

The multi-award winning company specialises in the delivery of work-based apprenticeships, Jobs Growth Wales and employability opportunities across a range of industries pan-Wales. Its core business is in the food and drink and catering and hospitality industries.

After graduating with a degree in medical biochemistry, Faith has spent her career working with respective governments across the UK managing work-based learning and employability contracts.

Speaking about her new part-time role, she said: “Cambrian Training Company is an organisation that I am excited and proud to work for. It has a great ethos and culture, putting staff, learners and employers at the forefront of delivery.

“I will be working at a senior management level supporting business planning, strategy implementation and overall performance.”

The company’s managing director Arwyn Watkins said: “We are absolutely delighted to have secured Faith’s expertise, knowledge and technical ability. She is a professional well known and respected throughout the work-based learning sector and a huge asset.

“Faith’s appointment is geared to improving the business, making it more sustainable and developing stronger partnership links.”

Faith O’Brien, Cambrian Training Company’s new chief operating officer with managing director Arwyn Watkins.

Faith O’Brien, Cambrian Training Company’s new chief operating officer.