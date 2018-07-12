Cambrian Training Company’s MD & Chef Mentor Awards

Cambrian Training Company’s managing director has spoken of his pride at being named a sponsor of the first-ever Chef Mentor Awards, which is so relevant to the ethos of Cambrian Training as a leading Welsh work-based learning provider

Arwyn Watkins, OBE, from Cambrian Training Company in Welshpool who is president of the Culinary Association of Wales, is calling for a culture of mentoring, caring and nurturing in the hospitality and catering industry to improve staff retention rates.

Cambrian Training Company has been named sponsor of The Rising Star Chef Mentor award, which will be presented at a dinner to be held at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport on July 17. The awards are part of the new H&C EXPO exhibition on July 17 and 18.

Mr Watkins was one of the senior figures from restaurants, catering, hotels and educational establishments who judged entries for the Chef Mentor Awards. Shortlisted finalists include high-profile names from across the restaurant, hotel, catering and education sectors.

“It’s a huge honour to have the opportunity to be linked to The Rising Star Chef Mentor award, which is at the core of what Cambrian Training Company is all about,” he said.

“This award is an opportunity for unsung mentors to be recognised for their important work developing individuals and teams. Maybe if we get this right and develop a caring, mentoring and nurturing culture, we will be able to retain more of the better people in our industry.”

The awards aim to recognise chefs who have taken time in their careers to train, nurture and develop individuals and teams across the UK hospitality and catering industry. The chefs, who often work behind the scenes, have been nominated from all major sectors of the industry.

Cyrus Todiwala OBE, chairman of the judging panel, said: “All mentors deserve recognition and the volume and quality of the nominations received made the judging very difficult, but we emerged happy with the results. We already know from the guest list and table bookings that The Mentor Awards will be a very special evening.”

The images show

Arwyn Watkins, OBE, managing director of Cambrian Training Company.