Cambrian Training – Eighteen finalists shortlisted for awards

Eighteen employers and learners who have excelled in apprenticeship, skills and employment training programmes delivered by one of Wales’ top training companies, Cambrian Training, have been shortlisted for awards.

Cambrian Training Company, which has offices in Welshpool, Holyhead, Colwyn Bay and Llanelli, will present its annual Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards at the International Pavilion on the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd on March 7 to coincide with National Apprenticeship Week.

Employers and learners must be engaged with programmes delivered by Cambrian Training Company to be nominated for awards.

Held for the first time last year, the awards were a great success and the cream of the 2018 crop has been attracted from all parts of Wales. They will gather at the International Pavilion at the Royal Welsh Showground, Builth Wells for the awards ceremony on March 7, which coincides with National Apprenticeship Week.

There are Employer Apprenticeship Engagement Awards for small, medium-sized, large. Shortlisted for the Large Employer of the Year award are: Powys County Council’s Sustainable Resource Management Team, Brecon; Stena Line’s hospitality team, Goodwick and Sidoli, Welshpool.

Medium Employer of the Year finalists are: Antur Waunfawr’s Sustainable Resource Management Team, Caernarfon; Mainetti, Wrexham and Potters Sustainable Resource Management Team, Welshpool.

Small Employer of the Year finalists are: Lelo Skip Hire Ltd, Bryn Saith, Marchog and Wickedly Welsh, Haverfordwest.

Finalists in the three categories for learners are: Foundation Apprentice of the Year (Level 2): Kelly Venables-Jones, Mainetti, Wrexham; Thomas Martin, Holm House Hotel, Penarth and Codi Louise Wiltshire, Jewson Ltd, Builth Wells.

Apprentice of the Year (Level 3): Mitchell Penberthy, Charlton House, CH & Co, Cardiff Bay; Daniel Raftery, Randall Parker Foods, Llanidloes; Daniel Roberts, Lelo Skip Hire Ltd, Bryn Saith, Marchog; Rhiannon Lee Wilson, Links Electrical Supplies Ltd, Newtown and Paul McCarley, Powys County Council’s Sustainable Resource Management Team, Rhayader.

Higher Apprentice of the Year (Level 4 and above): Karen Jones, Euro Garages, Dolgellau and George Carwyn Gilberthorpe, Gower Holiday Parks Ltd, Swansea.

Winners of each category will have the chance to be put forward for the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru, which are jointly organised by the National Training Federation for Wales and the Welsh Government, in October.

“These awards celebrate the achievements of individuals and employers who have exceeded expectations during their engagement and commitment to training and skills programmes,” said Katy Godsell, Cambrian Training Company’s marketing manager.

“They have shown a unique approach to training and development and have demonstrated initiative and enterprise, innovation and creativity.

“We are fortunate to work with some outstanding employers and learners throughout Wales as we deliver a range apprenticeship, skills and employment training programmes on behalf of the Welsh Government.”

The Apprenticeship Programme is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

For more information please visit: www.cambriantraining.com

