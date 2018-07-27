Brynle Williams Memorial Award is won jointly in 2018

Brynle Williams Memorial Award has been given to two young farmers, Annie James from Carmarthenshire and Teleri Fielden from Wrexham, named as joint winners of the award

Annie James runs a dairy farm in Llandysul, Carmarthenshire and is a new entrant farming in partnership with her husband Liam and her father Clive. Teleri Fielden is currently farming at Llyndy Isaf having been awarded the National Trust Scholarship in 2017.

The annual award was established in 2011 to recognise the contribution of the late Brynle Williams to Welsh agriculture, both as an Assembly Member and as a farmer. This year the award celebrates the achievements of young farmers who have excelled on the Welsh Government’s newly established Young People in Agriculture (YpiA) forum and in preparations for its Future of Agriculture event in September.

Announcing the winner, alongside Brynle’s widow Mary Williams, at the Royal Welsh Show, Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs said:

“Brynle was passionate about agriculture and saw young farmers as the future of the industry. He believed, like I do, in the importance of investing in their future so they and the industry continue to thrive.

“Our newly established Young People in Agriculture Forum has helped us further develop a long term relationship with young people who aspire to be the future senior leaders of the agriculture industry in Wales. It is particularly important as we prepare for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead post-Brexit.

“All Forum members were considered for the award and this year as a first I have decided to present the award to two winners.

“Both Annie and Teleri have been enthusiastic members of the Forum, sharing with other members their personal experiences of establishing themselves within the industry whilst also contributing considerably to the arrangements for the YPiA Future of Agriculture event in September. I believe they are both worthy winners of the award.

“I would like to congratulate both Annie and Teleri and wish them all the best of luck with their farming careers.”

Earlier this year a new £6m Young People into Agriculture scheme was launched to support new entrants into the industry. During today’s event, the Cabinet Secretary announced that 94 people have progressed to the next stage and a new window for applications will open on 1 August until 29 August.

The Cabinet Secretary added: “Attracting new and young entrants to the industry has been a priority of mine since I took over this role. Earlier this year we launched our Young People into Agriculture scheme, backed by £6m of revenue funding, and 94 people fully met the eligibility criteria.

“I will be opening a new window for applications on 1 August until 29 August to commit the remaining budget. This a great opportunity for young people to secure a sizeable level of support to kick start their business and I urge everyone who thinks they are eligible to apply.

Notes

Annie James

Annie James grew up on her family’s dairy farm in Devon before graduating in agriculture from Aberystwyth University where she met her husband. Having initially returned to Devon to work in partnership with her parents, she then moved away to become a herd manager in Gloucestershire. Today, she works in partnership with her husband and father at a dairy farm they purchased in Llandysul, Carmarthenshire where she is responsible for the day to day management and running of a 150 cow herd working closely with the partners, vets and relief staff.

A keen advocate of personal development, Annie has undertaken a number of practical training courses ranging from animal husbandry to machinery and vehicle handling courses which she says have helped significantly in her day to day farm practices.

Annie enjoys mountain biking and swimming and has a young baby daughter. She has also had a longstanding association with the voluntary sector and particularly enjoys working with young people.

Annie was nominated to sit on the Young People in Agriculture Forum by NFU Cymru – Next Generation Group.

Teleri Fielden

Teleri Fielden, from Meifod, is currently is the 5th Wales YFC National Trust Llyndy Isaf Scholar. Despite not having been brought up on a farm, Teleri has been inspired by her grandfather to farm.

Teleri, who grew up in Wrexham, read geography at Aberystwyth University, adding on modules in agriculture, the environment, sustainability and politics, which has sustained her interest in all things agricultural. However, keen to broaden her horizons, Teleri moved to Chamonix to work at a ski resort and learn the language. “I loved learning French and the continental way of life, but I missed hands-on farming, so when the ski season ended, I joined a French research farm, signing up for a diploma course in agriculture, “ says Teleri who also helped train and race the farm’s racehorses for endurance challenges.

While in France, Teleri was offered the opportunity to share farm, but by then she felt ready to come home to her Welsh roots. She was then appointed to the role of marketing and membership officer with the FUW in Aberystwyth, learning more practical skills in any free time by helping out at neighbouring farms, before applying for the Wales YFC and National Trust Llyndy Isaf Scholarship..

Teleri was nominated to sit on the Young People in Agriculture Forum by the National Trust.

Young People into Agriculture scheme

For further information on the scheme and to find out more on the eligibility criteria, please visit:

https://beta.gov.wales/sites/default/files/publications/2018-05/young-people-into-agriculture-2018-guidance-for-applicants.pdf