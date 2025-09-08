British Wool Celebrates 75 Years

This September, British Wool marks 75 years of backing sheep farmers and championing wool.

Since 1950, British Wool has grown into a cooperative owned by more than 30,000 sheep farmers, ensuring fair prices, quality, and the global promotion of UK fleece.

In that time, British sheep have produced over 2.5 billion kilograms of fleece, a reminder of the incredible scale of UK wool production.

To celebrate this milestone, British Wool’s regional depots are opening their doors for a behind-the-scenes look at where the UK’s wool journey begins.

Andrew Hogley, CEO at British Wool, said:

“Whether you’re a sheep farmer, industry partner, student, or simply interested in the story of British Wool, join us for guided tours, demonstrations, refreshments, and a chance to learn more about how British Wool is working for farmers. “Owned by approximately 30,000 sheep farmers in the UK, British Wool collects, grades, markets and sells British wool on behalf of its members to the international textile industry for use in flooring, furnishings and apparel. “British wool isn’t just a legacy fibre, it’s a material for the future, and is gaining new relevance in a world increasingly concerned with environmental impact.”

Join British at an anniversary depot event throughout September and October. Spaces are limited, so be sure to book a place.

To learn more about the 75th celebrations and book a visit to a local open day, visit: www.britishwool.org.uk/corporate/75-years-of-british-wool/

Image credit: Tom Carlisle