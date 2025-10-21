Bluebells & Thyme Celebrates Good Housekeeping Award

New Welsh company Bluebells & Thyme Celebrates being awarded Good Housekeeping Magazine Taste Approved Seal

Bluebells & Thyme, an independent startup Welsh brand, is celebrating an early major milestone: earning the respected Good Housekeeping Seal for its Coffee & Serenity Hamper. This prestigious award validates the brand’s commitment to quality, curation, and value across its entire luxury collection.

The Bluebells & Thyme hamper and letterbox gift collection focuses on supporting the vibrant artisan scene of Wales while offering an elevated, nostalgic, timeless experience delivered directly to the door. This approach is epitomized by the award-winning Coffee & Serenity Hamper, a perfect gift designed to transform the simple ritual of enjoying a cup of coffee into a cherished, quiet moment.

“We created Bluebells & Thyme to be an antidote to the busy modern world, grounding our collection in the enduring charm of history and the excellence of Welsh craftsmanship,” says Dianne, Founder of Bluebells & Thyme. “Earning the Good Housekeeping Seal, which specifically honoured our Coffee & Serenity Hamper, immediately validates the supreme quality of our sourcing and curation across every collection we offer.”

These are more than just food hampers; they are curated experiences built on the principle of ‘Gifting & Giving,’ providing a unique and timeless collection of items that remain with the recipient long after the edible treats are enjoyed.

Our aim was to create a gift that would give lasting charm and a vintage feel that oozes quality.

The collection includes tasty treats from Welsh artisan food producers like Coco Pzazz and Abberffraw Biscuit Co. However, our gifts also include items such as, genuine vintage china and jewellery and a curated literary selection where the giver can choose books, ensuring a permanent, treasured gift.

Bluebells & Thyme is passionate about the connection between two people through timeless vintage charm and wonderful stories. Taking this philosophy further, the company donates 5% of every sale to The Farming Community Network charity.

The launch collection, including the award-winning Coffee & Serenity Hamper, the Tea & Tranquility Hamper, and unique Letterbox Gifts, is now available for purchase online with free 24-hour delivery on all items.

Visit: bluebellsandthyme.com