Blooming Success at NWH Annual Gardening Competition

North Wales Housing’s much-loved Annual Gardening Competition has once again brought colour, creativity, and community spirit to the fore – and this year’s entries were nothing short of inspiring!

Now in its 9th year, the competition celebrates residents’ outdoor creativity in categories including Best Garden, Best Communal Garden, and Best Container, Pot, Basket or Window Box – with a special Most Improved Garden award too.

This year, judging was extra special, with guest judge Ellen Firth – owner of Ruthin-based Firth Flock Flowers and 2024 Wales Young Entrepreneur of the Year – joining NWH Resident Participation Co-ordinator, Iwan Evans, to tour the gardens.

Ellen, who grows over 150 varieties of sustainable, seasonal flowers, said:

“It was such a pleasure to meet the residents and see their gardens. I was blown away by the incredible spaces that had been created, and each one was unique and characterful.”

Winners:

Best Garden

1st – Agnes Jones, Cwrt Wm Hughes, Llandudno

2nd – Pamela Elward, Llain y Pebyll, Bethesda

3rd – Sandra Wedge, Cae Clyd, Craig y Don

Most Improved Garden

1st – Bernice O’Hanlon, Rock Harbour, Penmaenmawr

2nd – Tom Hopwood, Maes Glyndwr, Wrexham

Best Communal Garden

1st – Violet Mort, Jean Hayward, Fred Brindle, Beryl Greenhalgh & Margaret Ball – Hafod y Parc, Abergele

2nd – Lee Whitfield, Paul Roberts, Val Conway, Paul Claridge & Shirley Thomas – Taverners Court, Llandudno

Joint 3rd – Joshua Williams, Georgina Williams, Pat Law & Samantha Thomas – Ty John Emrys, Colwyn Bay

Joint 3rd – Daniel Liggins – Pendinas Hostel, Bangor

Best Containers, Pots & Baskets

1st – John & Sharon Parry, Gallt y Sil, Caernarfon

2nd – Janet Hurd, Ty Llewelyn, Colwyn Bay

3rd – Susan Blundell, Ffordd Eithinog, Bangor

Special Mentions

Jackie Hughes – Cwrt Wm Hughes, Llandudno

Ann Thomas – Cwrt Wm Hughes, Llandudno

Mavis Owen – Llain y Pebyll, Bethesda

Robert Jones & Pauline Gates – Arafa Don, Bethesda

Iwan Evans said:

“Every year we’re blown away by the passion and effort our residents put into their gardens. Whether it’s a balcony bursting with blooms or a peaceful green space for neighbours to enjoy, each entry tells its own story. A huge well done to all our entrants!”

Prizes and certificates will be making their way to all winners and special mentions soon – and we can’t wait to see what grows for next year’s competition!

Feature image: Ellen Firth (left) and guest judge, Iwan Evans (right).