Biggest Welsh food & drink celebration ever announced this St David’s Day

Producers from across Wales have come together to challenge consumers to buy Welsh this March. The challenge will be kick started to coincide with St David’s Day, 1st March 2018, as the largest celebration of Welsh food and drink ever held on a UK wide level is set to go ahead.

There has never been a better time for Welsh food and drink, with the number of products attaining European protected food name status nearly doubling in the past year and the number of Welsh entries for the prestigious Great Taste Awards reaching a record high.

Sales are also soaring and the 2020 target of increasing sales to £7 billion is well on target to be met a few years early.

Welsh food and drink producers will be banging the drum across the UK and reinforcing the message that Welsh food and drink is among the best in the world in terms of quality and value.

For Londoners there will be a chance to savour the delights of Wales’s excellent produce, from luscious lamb, to creamy cheeses and award winning wine.

To help people get in the mood celebrations and tastings will kick off a week early as Waitrose customers in Oxford Street and Canary Wharf will be treated to the finest Welsh produce the country can offer with traditional cheese and Welsh cakes, yoghurt and waffles, accompanied by Welsh beer or whiskey.

Staying in London, the popular Borough Market will also be awash with Welsh nibbles and tipples to try for a three day extravaganza beginning on St David’s Day featuring guest Welsh producers of Radnor Preserves, and Rhug Estates alongside the established market stalls on day one followed by themed stalls of sweet things, preserves, Selwyn Seaweed laverbread and cheese and pickles.

Rail travellers to Paddington station are in for a treat as Welsh producers will be showcasing their wares on the platforms, while on board commuters will be able to savour traditional Welsh cakes alongside their morning cuppa – Welsh Brew tea of course. As if it couldn’t get any better a Welsh choir will also be on hand to entertain travellers with rousing renditions of well-known hymns and songs to brighten up the day.

Retailers are also getting involved with Waitrose, Asda, Co-op, Morrisons and Ocado all holding their own showcases with Welsh suppliers at their Head Offices promoting the very best of Wales. 34 Asda stores will be using the Food and Drink Wales ‘This is a Celebration. This is Wales’ retailer toolkit to promote Welsh food and drink.

These St David’s Day celebrations form part of the Welsh Government’s #ThisisWales campaign, ensuring Wales and its first class produce are centre stage on the patron saint’s day.

The Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths said,

“Every year our Welsh food and drink celebrations for St. David’s Day get bigger and better as the fine reputation of our produce increases. We have some excellent products on show and only the finest Welsh ingredients are used. I would like to thank our producers for showcasing their products in London and further enhancing the belief by consumers and retailers alike that Welsh food and drink is of the highest quality. Our challenge now to consumers is to put our produce to the test – and I for one am fully confident that it will prove to be a success.”

In addition to events in London, stores across Wales will naturally be showcasing their first rate quality Welsh food and drink and challenging more of their customers to buy Welsh – for the quality, the value and the provenance.

St David, the patron Saint of Wales, is celebrated all over the world on the 1st March and is an important part of the heritage of Wales, as is food and drink, which is one of Wales’s premier treasures. Do not miss out on these St David’s Day celebrations and indulge in the best quality offerings from across Wales.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)