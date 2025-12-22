Be a Binner, Not a Blocker

Christmas is all about joy, laughter, and plates piled high with festive favourites, but the last thing anyone wants is a plumbing problem stealing the spotlight.

Hafren Dyfrdwy is urging customers to keep the cheer flowing by giving their drains the ultimate Christmas gift, a break from fats, oils and greases (FOG).

While turkey and trimmings belong on your plate, gravy and grease definitely don’t belong down your sink. Pouring them away could lead to a festive fiasco that is costly to fix and that’s one Christmas surprise nobody asked for.

Grant Mitchell, Blockages Lead at Hafren Dyfrdwy, said:

“We want everyone to have a wonderful Christmas, but this time of year means more cooking and more risk of fats, oils and greases finding its way into our network. “When fats, oils, gravies or batter are poured down the sink instead of being binned, they can build up in pipes and cause serious blockages. Combined with things like wet wipes, they create fatbergs that can lead to flooding and expensive repairs. “The holidays can be stressful enough without a plumbing disaster, so save yourself the hassle by scraping leftovers into the bin and keeping your drains clear. A few simple steps can make sure your Christmas stays merry and bright, not messy and blocked.”

Top tips to keep your home happy this Christmas:

In the Kitchen:

Wipe plates and pans with kitchen roll to soak up grease before washing.

Pour cooled fats, oils and grease into a container and bin it – not down the sink.

In the Bathroom:

Wet wipes are one of the biggest culprits when it comes to blockages. Even those labelled ‘Fine to Flush’ or ‘Biodegradable’ can cause costly problems and should never go down the loo.

Only flush the 3Ps: pee, poo and (toilet) paper. Everything else belongs in the bin, not the bowl!

Hafren Dyfrdwy is calling on customers to team up and take action because together, we can avoid turning Christmas into a plumbing nightmare.

The company provides a water only service in Wrexham and parts of Denbighshire and Flintshire and both a water and wastewater service in Powys.

For more tips on how to prepare your home for winter, visit www.hdcymru.co.uk