Bakery Founder Opens Up About Expansion Plans

The founder of a Welsh bakery has told Insider about the origins of the business and his plans for expansion.

Tan Y Castell was set up in 1995 by Paul Mear and his wife Linda working on the assumption that the Welsh cake should be sold more widely than just from the local baker.

It should, he believed, be widely available in both shops and supermarkets.

“I started at home by making 12 cakes at a time using the top of our Aga and selling them to the local shops,” said Mear. “To make them we used a hand mixer, which worked well, and I soon realised we could produce more. Soon we found our little cottage wasn’t big enough and we needed more space for larger equipment.”

In 1998, the pair took up an industrial unit at West Wales Business Park in Narberth, Pembrokeshire.

Their bakery business aimed to use traditional production methods, which meant using equipment that mirrored traditional baking methods and special rollers made to replicate hand rolling.

Tan y Castell grew from one unit to its present occupancy of five, and customers would regularly call round.

“Sainsbury’s became aware of the popularity of our product and became our first supermarket customer. Now all the supermarkets are an integral part of our growth, which includes a variation on the Welsh cake which we call Griddles.”

These feature seasonal fillings, such as orange and honey for summertime.

Tan y Castell makes about 28 million Welsh cakes a year.

It also turns out bara brith, biscuits, short- breads and scones. Most of the company’s 75 staff are from the local area.

Mear said:

“We train our employees because there are fewer and fewer pre-trained bakers following the demise of the high street craft bakers.”

The company has done a bit of online marketing, and has recruited a new member of staff to work on its marketing strategy.

“She has taken this to the next level which involves looking beyond Wales and making a bigger impact in Great Britain as a whole,” Mear said.

With annual sales running at £3.7m, the company is looking forward to more growth.

“We are exploring new markets, new products, increasing sales to America while exploring opportunities in Europe. “We are in negotiation with the Welsh Government on future expansion plans.”

