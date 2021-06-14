Ashmole & Co Helping to Train the Next Generation of Accountants in Pembrokeshire

Ashmole & Co are delighted to announce that Jodie Cole has started in the accountancy firm’s Haverfordwest office, whilst studying for her ACCA (Association for Chartered Certified Accountants) professional exams.

Jodie, from Kilgetty, joined the Ashmole & Co team as a Trainee Accountant after studying Business and Management with Finance at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

As a Trainee Accountant Jodie prepares the accounts and VAT returns for various local sole traders, partnerships and limited companies. She has to ensure deadlines are met so that clients do not incur any fines from HMRC.

Will Hughes, Partner in Ashmole & Co’s Haverfordwest office said,

“It is important as a profession that we help to train the next generation of accountants. Qualified staff members are the lifeblood for the future success of our firm. We are a local firm and we are always keen to employ those who live locally. Having been educated in Tenby and living in Kilgetty, Jodie has local knowledge that helps her relate to our clients across the county.”

Jodie did her GCSEs and A Levels at Greenhill school, Tenby. She lives with her mother and brother and in her spare time enjoys walking her dogs on the local beaches.

Jodie said,

“I am grateful to Ashmole and Co for giving me this opportunity to continue learning whilst working. As a trainee the most rewarding part of my job is learning how to do new things and then applying these new skills to my work.”

Ashmole & Co are one of the largest chartered certified accountants in Wales. The rapidly expanding and modern firm often has job opportunities for enthusiastic individuals both qualified and non-qualified within the organisation. If you feel you have the qualities to be part of the team at Ashmole & Co, please email, with your CV attached, to AshmoleHR@ashmole.co.uk. Alternatively, apply for one of the specific vacancies listed on the website: www.ashmole.co.uk