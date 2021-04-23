Ashmole & Co Celebrate Exam Success

Local Accountants, Ashmole & Co, are delighted to announce a number of exam successes for their staff, in particular Vinal Patel, in the firm’s Ammanford office, who has completed his studies and passed all his exams to become a qualified member of the ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants).

Vinal, who lives in Ammanford, has been working for Ashmole & Co since he left school at 18 years old. Whilst working full time he has also worked hard to pass each and every exam to achieve his ATT qualification and now his ACCA qualification. A total of 17 exams covering every subject related to accountancy including Corporation and Business Law as well as Taxation.

Laura Craddock, Partner in Ashmole & Co’s Ammanford office said,

“We are all so proud of Vinal and his fantastic achievement. He has become an integral part of our team in the Ammanford office over the past 19 years. He has worked so hard to achieve all his qualifications whilst having a young family at home and is a part time retained fire fighter. It is important as a profession that we help to train the next generation of accountants. Qualified staff members are the lifeblood for the future success of our firm.”

As a Senior Accounts Manager with Ashmole & Co, Vinal prepares accounts, manages clients accounts and offers tax advice to clients. The most rewarding part of the job for him is helping clients reach their business aims and getting to know clients on both a professional and personal level.

As a part time retained fire fighter with Ammanford Fire Brigade Vinal admits there’s not enough hours in the day sometimes, especially as he is also training to take part in an Ironman competition in the autumn and any spare time he has is spent with his family.

Vinal said,

“I am grateful to Ashmole and Co to have given me the opportunity to work whilst studying. Laura has given me the motivation to continue with my studies even when I’ve struggled due to time constraints and Ashmole & Co kindly allowed me to go to college when it came to my higher level ACCA exams which was a massive help to get my final qualifications.”

A number of staff from across Ashmole & Co’s offices have also achieved exam successes this month including Sam Jones in the firm’s Llandeilo office; Rhydian Fox, in the Swansea office; Joanne Chesters in the Carmarthen office and Poppy Wilks in Haverfordwest.

Ashmole & Co Chartered and Certified Accountants have been established since 1897 and are one of the largest accountancy and auditing practices in Wales, operating from 13 offices throughout south and west Wales including Haverfordwest, Swansea and Carmarthen. The firm combines high quality audit, accounting, and taxation services with business consultancy, financial services and corporate planning.

Website: www.ashmole.co.uk