Bring joy.

Bring golden leaves.

Bring calm skies.

Bring stillness.

Bring silence.

Arise autumn.

Rejoice birdsong.

Rejoice peace.

Rejoice rainfall.

Rejoice renewal.

Rejoice life.

Arise autumn.

Hear the wind.

Hear the waves.

Hear the showers.

Hear the fall.

Hear it all.

Arise autumn.

Sense the sleep.

Sense the dark.

Sense the bleak.

Sense the bark.

Sense it all.

Arise autumn.

Set the clock.

Set the time.

Set the day.

Set the chime.

Set the call.

Arise autumn.

Play the notes.

Play the song.

Play the day.

Play it long.

Play the tune.

Arise Autumn.

Sleep the night.

Sleep the day.

Sleep the months.

Sleep away.

Sleep deep.

Sleep today.

Arise Autumn