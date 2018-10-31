Apprenticeship Awards Cymru and Michael Ramsden

Apprenticeship Awards are goals that a former apprentice is dedicated to, helping learners fulfil their potential

Former apprentice Michael Ramsden is dedicated to ensuring his learners fulfil their potential and progress their careers by taking advantage of the many opportunities Apprenticeship routes offer.

Michael, 31, a trained chef from Cardiff, developed his career in work-based learning as a training officer with Cambrian Training Company for four years and enhanced his skills by representing Culinary Team Wales in international competitions.

His dedication to his learners has been recognised by being shortlisted for this year’s Apprenticeship Awards Cymru. He will be competing to become Work-based Assessor of the Year at the prestigious awards ceremony at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport on November 9.

The annual awards are designed to showcase and celebrate the outstanding achievements of learners, employers, tutors and assessors who have excelled in contributing to the development of the Welsh Government’s Traineeships and Apprenticeship Programmes.

Jointly organised by the Welsh Government and the National Training Federation for Wales (NTfW), the coveted awards are supported by media partner, Media Wales. The Apprenticeship Programme is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

Thirty star employers, learners and learning providers from across Wales have been shortlisted for the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru.

“I have become involved in delivering work-based learning after being an apprentice myself and therefore have seen the benefits first hand,” said Michael. “This enables me to give my learners genuine advice and guidance to help them succeed in their chosen field.

“It not only provides a sense of achievement, but it is a huge honour to see someone succeed and do well with their lives.”

At Cambrian Training Company, he was responsible for delivering high quality Apprenticeships in Professional Cookery and Craft Cuisine as well as maintaining excellent relationships with employers, including the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, suitable to be put forward to the Apprenticeship Awards.

Michael was instrumental in delivering the new Higher Apprenticeship Level 4 in Professional Cuisine, organising and running workshops, creating and implementing assignments and ensuring the continued progression of chefs throughout their course.

His qualifications include a Foundation Apprenticeship in Professional Cookery, Apprenticeships in Hospitality Supervision, Craft Cuisine, AAA Chef and the Internal Quality Assurance Award. To boost his own qualifications, he has now begun a Higher Apprenticeship (Level 4) in Management.

“Michael is very talented chef and training officer who is really good at instilling confidence in his learners to exceed their life-long ambitions,” said Chris Bason, Cambrian Training Company’s head of the hospitality business unit.

Michael has now stepped out of the kitchen to focus solely on training and assessing management apprentices, having joined another training provider as management assessor.

Congratulating Michael on being shortlisted for an award, Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning, Eluned Morgan said: “Apprenticeship Awards Cymru showcase the success of the Welsh Government’s Apprenticeships and Traineeships Programmes and the achievements of our star apprentices, employers, learning providers and trainees.

“Apprenticeships are a great way for individuals to gain valuable skills and experience while earning a wage and for employers to ensure their workforce has the skills to future proof a business.

“Increasing higher level skills and developing skills pathways that benefit the whole of Wales have never been more important.

