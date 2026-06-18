An Artist’s Journal: Gifted by Nature

A walk tonight filled with inspiration

……………….

The swallows weave wind through dog rattled grass…….

As the sun rays down- behind a lozenge of silhouetted age bent trees and ‘cronky’ cattle sheds.

Chilled campions dazzle pink ruby against the shadows of the evening hedge.

And the buttercups cold and sleepy- serpentine the well trodden path through the winding maze of wind beaten pasture.

The ravens flee their nest and circle territorial above my back bent head- like a circus of acrobats.

All of the hedges, trees, and grasses are at their most luscious abundant. Bursting with bud, foliage, and fragrance. Although not as perfumed as a warm summer’s night that I formerly recall at this time of year.

This perplexing evening- I’m wearing my red rubber wellingtons which are usually at this time of year- only stepped into when a myriad of low pressure weather systems suddenly swamp surprise.

This month the rain has been sudden and fast. So the plants have been either in drought or drenched. As much as a surprise to nature- and to myself. What to ever wear! Hat? Hood? Sandals? Wellingtons? Your guess is as good as mine.

The evening sheep are sitting pond pretty by the ditch which strangely although the air is damp is not full of water but laced lined by a confetti of delicate embroiled white flowers of which I have still to identify.

Moths only offer surprise as the night darkens and the day stills- as it comes to a close.

And tomorrow is yet ‘another exciting day’

To be gifted ART – by nature.